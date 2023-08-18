After an unbeaten start to the season, Anthony Storey's Eastbourne United look towards Wembley tomorrow when they entertain Combined Counties League side Sheerwater FC at The Oval in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

It’s been a week of contrasting matches for United. First came a stale affair at The Oval against a weak-looking Shoreham side, who never looked like taking the win. But United could not break them down and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

United were looking to a clash at Saltdean on Tuesday night to buoy them up. United’s biggest problem came before a ball was kicked.

Despite welcoming Charlie Ball back, they lost captain and talisman Sam Cole to back spasms, along with George Olulode, still suffering from a shoulder problem.

Eastbourne United in action at Haywards Heath at the start of the season | Picture: Ray Turner

The game started brightly enough, albeit with United failing to convert a couple of chances. Saltdean didn’t look too likely to score... until they actually did.

The effect was not devastating, but the 100-plus crowd could sense that Eastbourne were uneasy without their captain. More opportunities followed for the home team until shortly before half-time when it became obvious that Gary Ingram too was suffering.

Ingram never made it out for the second half, and although there was no change int the tempo of the game, you could see that tensions were brewing. In a five-minute space around the hour.

First Saltdean were reduced to ten men – then so were Eastbourne as Callum Barlow was booked for a second time. Time was running very short when the breakthrough finally came as the excellent Tiganna Quebe smashed home for the visitors.

He also received a yellow for his very understandable shirtless celebration. Late on it was one-way traffic as Eastbourne laid siege to Saltdean, and with just a couple of minutes left, Hayden Beaconsfield cut in from the left to slot home and break Saltdean hearts.

Overall United have played very well indeed to earn their unbeaten status. Even when things aren’t going so well, they have dug deep and pulled a win or draw out of the hat.

Many argue that this is the mark of an effective team, being able to “win ugly” when needed. Only time will tell, but so far, so good for this very young Eastbourne United side. With two wins and two draws behind them, Storey’s men sit sixth in the table.

They will look to carry that spirit into the FA Cup tie tomorrow – then on Tuesday night (assuming no replay from tomorrow’s game) United entertain Selsey in the RUR Cup in a 7.30 kick-off, also at The Oval.