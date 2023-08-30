Crawley Town have announced the loan signing of Laurence Maguire from Chesterfield.

The 26-year-old will link up with Scott Lindsey’s side until the end of January.

The centre-back has spent the majority of his career at Chesterfield, having come through the academy at the Spireites.

During his time with youth setup at the SMH Group Stadium, Maguire was named as the captain of his side.

Laurence was rewarded with his first professional contract in the summer of 2015. At that point, Chesterfield were playing in League One, and Maguire made his league debut for the Derbyshire-based side that season.

Since then, Maguire has made over 150 appearances for the Spireites, with over 30 of those coming in EFL competitions.

Maguire has also spent time on loan with AFC Fylde back in 2017, and in 2018, was called up to represent England C.

Lindsey said: "I am really pleased to get Laurence before the end of the deadline. He is someone that we have been tracking for months now.

“He is a left-footed centre-back who is very comfortable in possession and is also a very good defender.