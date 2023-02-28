Tranmere Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0: Reds rue luck as Telford misses late penalty in Rovers loss

Relegation-threatened Crawley Town were left to rue their luck as Dominic Telford missed a late penalty in the Reds’ narrow 1-0 defeat at mid-table Tranmere Rovers.

Jordan Turnbull’s 68th minute strike consigned Crawley to a fourth successive league defeat, but Scott Lindsey’s men will have been left wondering how they didn’t leave the Wirral with at least a point.

The Reds had the better of the openings in the first 45 minutes, and looked to be in the ascendancy in the second half before Turnbull’s goal.

Crawley were handed a lifeline on 80 minutes when Joel Lynch was bundled over in the box, but Telford blazed his spot kick over the crossbar.

Dominic Telford missed a late penalty for Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford

The defeat at 12th-placed Tranmere means the Reds remain second-from-bottom and two points behind place-above Hartlepool United, albeit now having played three games less than Pools.

Relegation rivals Harrogate Town boosted their survival hopes this evening with a spirited 1-1 home draw against promotion-chasing Northampton Town. The Sulphurites are now five points and two places clear of the drop zone.

Crawley travel to the fourth-placed Cobblers this Saturday.

Rovers saw an early Turnbull goal ruled out for offside but the Reds dominated the first half.

Telford fired over from Jack Powell’s smart corner before Ashley Nadesan forced a great save from Tranmere keeper Joe Murphy.

Powell was next to try his luck, firing a first-time volley over the bar, but Crawley couldn’t turn find an opening before half-time.

Rovers had the first clear-cut opportunity of the second half. Ethan Bristow crossed well for Logan Chalmers but the Dundee United loanee could only steer his unmarked header wide.

The Reds reacted with a Tom Fellows shot, which went past the post, and a curling Powell effort that was well stopped by Murphy.

But it was Tranmere who took the lead against the run of play as Turnbull drove into the area and unleashed a powerful low shot into the bottom corner of the Crawley net.

The Reds almost had an instant equaliser but Fellows was unable to lift his delicate effort over Murphy.

Crawley were handed a golden opportunity to draw the scores level late on but Telford blasted his penalty over.

Powell then skimmed the top of the bar with an effort from the edge of the area, but the Reds were unable to salvage anything from the game.

Crawley Town: Addai, Johnson, Conroy, Lynch, Gordon, Tsaroulla, Powell, Oteh (Roles 69), Fellows (Francillette 88), Telford, Nadesan.