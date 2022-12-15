Two struggling sides meet at the weekend as Crawley Town travel to Prenton Park to face an out of form Tranmere Rovers.

Micky Mellon’s side haven’t won a game since October 18 in what was a 1-0 win over Crewe in the Papa John's Trophy.

That’s a run that now stretches to ten games coming into this fixture, as Rovers have dropped to 15th in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be optimistic of getting a first win in ten though when coming up against a Crawley side who were embarrassed at home to Hartlepool last time out.

Josh Dacres-Cogley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds put in a very poor performance and were beaten against an at the time bottom of the table Hartlepool.

And it got worst for Crawley as Ashley Nadesan and Joel Lynch both had to leave the pitch in the first half due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Etherington also said that there were players suffering with illness and there’s something going around the changing room at the moment which just adds to Crawley’s woes.

It hasn’t been the ideal start for Etherington in terms of player availability with star man Tom Nichols also being left out of matchday squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t the best time to be either a Crawley or Tranmere fan at the moment and both sets of fans are becoming frustrated.

Despite their poor run Tranmere still provide a tricky defence to get passed, conceding just 18 league goals so far this season from 21 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in the backline that will be familiar to Crawley fans is Josh Dacres-Cogley, who was on loan to The Reds in the 2019/20 season from Birmingham.

He plays at right back in a talented Tranmere back four that have kept ten league clean sheets so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad