Crawley Town’s director of football Chris Galley has given a short update on what Reds fans can expect as we enter the last 48 hours of the January transfer window.

The Reds started to make moves in the transfer market before the weekend as keeper Roshan Greensall renewed his contract until the end of the season before their first significant signing of Ben Gladwin from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee on Friday. Gladwin came on as a second half substitute in the vital 3-2 win over Salford on Saturday.

But Reds fans would like to see more the squad bolstered more with the inevitable departures of George Francomb, Tony Craig and Jake Hessenthaler.

And Galley says he and manager Lindsey are working hard to do just that in a short update. “We’re working around the clock to bring players in and strengthen the team and the squad,” he told the Crawley Observer and SussexWorld. “Hopefully one new player today.”