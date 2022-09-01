Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Crawley Observer understands that the Reds are looking to offset the 32-year-old’s departure by signing a midfielder and a forward on loan from Premier League and Championship clubs respectively.

The Ghana international has made five appearances for Crawley this season, having finished as the club’s top goalscorer in 2021-22. Appiah scored eleven goals in 26 league appearances last season for the Reds.

Speaking on Appiah’s loan move, Crawley Town head coach Kevin Betsy said: “Kwesi is an outstanding professional, and we have loved working with him, but we could not guarantee him the match minutes his quality deserves.

“He will be missed by us all at the club, and wish him well with Colchester.”

Posting on social media after his departure was announced, Appiah said: “Since the day I arrived at the club the lads and the fans have made me a part of the Crawley family.

“I’m super grateful for all the love and support I received. I can’t thank you all enough.

“Special mention to all those behind the scenes who are the heartbeat and foundation of this club.

Crawley Town have confirmed that striker Kwesi Appiah has joined League Two rivals Colchester United on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season. Picture by Cory Pickford

“Personally, I’m gutted I didn’t get a chance to build on a good season last year. It hurt not being able to be out on the pitch with the boys getting the job done but sometimes in football sadly it’s like this.

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you soon!