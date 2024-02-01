Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old has joined the Reds on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023/24 season. This deal is subject to international clearance.

Kelly was born in Prague in the Czech Republic, but his footballing trade has been developed in the United States of America.

His college career began at the North Carolina Tar Heels, and after a successful period, Kelly was selected ninth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Montreal Impact. His rights were then immediately traded to Colorado Rapids.

Since then, he has enjoyed spells with Phoenix Rising FC, Memphis 901 and FC Tulsa.