Transfer Deadline Day: Crawley Town sign former Colorado Rapids and San Francisco City midfielder
The 26-year-old has joined the Reds on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023/24 season. This deal is subject to international clearance.
Kelly was born in Prague in the Czech Republic, but his footballing trade has been developed in the United States of America.
His college career began at the North Carolina Tar Heels, and after a successful period, Kelly was selected ninth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Montreal Impact. His rights were then immediately traded to Colorado Rapids.
Since then, he has enjoyed spells with Phoenix Rising FC, Memphis 901 and FC Tulsa.
Kelly can play as an attacking midfielder and can also play in a wide role. Upon joining the club, Kelly said: “Delighted to sign for Crawley and to be a part of this community. Excited to get to know the lads and I hope to help the club finish the season on a high note.”