Transfer deadline day: Ipswich Town have £500,000 bid for Plymouth Argyle and former Crawley Town midfielder accepted
Ipswich Town have had a £500,000 bid for former Crawley Town midfielder Panutche Camará accepted by Plymouth Argyle.
The ex-Reds star failed to sign new terms earlier in the summer and is into the final 12 months of his Argyle contract.
And the Devon outfit look set to cash in on the Guinea-Bissau international after agreeing a deal with their League One rivals, according to Football Insider.
Camará hasn’t featured for Plymouth in 2022-23 due to a groin injury but played a key role in Argyle’s play-off push last season.
The 25-year-old moved swapped Crawley for Argyle in August 2020 after turning down a new contract at Broadfield Stadium.
Camará scored six goals in 103 league games for the Reds after joining from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in 2017.