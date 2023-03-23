Peter Cherry, one of Eastbourne's most successful and colourful football managers, has died at the age of 74

Peter was one of the game's great characters, much loved by players and supporters alike.

He was one of that rare breed who combined success with humour, believing that the game of football could be enjoyable, win or lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his 13-year reign in the hot seat at Priory Lane Peter steered the club through all three divisions of the County League as well as taking them to a Sussex Senior Cup final, then at Brighton's Goldstone Ground, and winning the County six-a-side. tournament.

Peter Cherry, centre, with Garry Wilson, left, and Danny Bloor - a get-together of past and present Sports managers | Picture: EBFC

Roy Young, a team-mate of Peter's dating right back to their schooldays at the Cavendish, told the Herald, "He was a very funny man and the players loved him. But he could also be quite hard on them when the occasion demanded..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would also do silly things like walking into the dressing room with his shorts above his arm-pits!'

A big, bustling centre-forward, Peter spent several seasons at Seaford, then managed by Chris Bishop, before ending his playing career at Langney and subsequently occupying the hot season at Priory Lane.

Peter's reign at the Lane was phenomenal and rarely were they lower than the top four in the first division as local fans flocked to watch their exciting brand of attacking football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Langney chairman Mick Grimer said, "Pete was very lax and achieved all his success with local players such as Mick Green, Nigel Hole, the Callingham brothers and goalkeeper Steve Dell.'.

Pete Cherry was one of those unique characters who could always produce a bizarre story, none more so than when his team won the county League six-a-side tournament and he forgot to bring his wife Christine home from Brighton.

At Christmas time he was at his off-the-field best producing embarrassing gifts for players and staff at the club's annual dinner - They included shooting boots for missed chances, a bucket and spade for the groundsman (Robbie Briitcher), and for Yours Truly a new pair of glasses for getting the goalscorer's name wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter's reign at the Lane finally came to an end at the turn of the millennium when he was succeeded briefly by Steve Richardson before the golden years of Garry Wilson and Nick Greenwood.