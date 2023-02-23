The East Sussex football community is mourning the sad loss of Bill Farnfield, who passed away at St Leonards at the age of 87.

Bill was a fearless goalkeeper who has been described as the best keeper who has ever played for Hastings United.

He was born at Bexhill-on-Sea and started his footballing career when he appeared in goal for Sidley United in an East Sussex League match at the tender age of 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After serving his National Service in the Army, he signed as a full-time professional for Hastings United in August 1957, earning the princely sum of £20 per week.

Bill Farnfield

During his time at Hastings United, Bill was voted the best keeper in the Southern League, which was quite an achievement because Welsh international Iorwerth Hughes was also on the books at Hastings

After three seasons at the Pilot Field, he signed for Tunbridge Wells United where Bill played with Gerry Boon, Jack Harrop. Jasper Yuell ,Alan Back and Ron Saxby (who all had Hastings United connections) in the club’s FA Cup run in 1961-62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of that season Bill moved to join Chatham Town where he spent four happy years and played alongside former Hastings United player Micky Bull.

Bill returned to play for Sidley United where his last appearance for them was at the age of 47. He was also the regular keeper for the East Sussex Fire Brigade team.

Bill Farnfield, ex-Hastings United keeper, pictured with Billy Wood and Peter Sherlock

Bill’s passion for football never left him and later in his career he ran three very successful youth teams in Hastings and helped to shape the careers of a number of local players, many of whom remained personal friends until the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill was an outstanding keeper, a real gentleman who always had time for his team mates and up and coming players.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him both on and off the field.