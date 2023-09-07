Punnetts Town, Crowhurst and Rye Town still boast 100 per cent records after week three of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League Premier Division season.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Punnetts remain at the head of affairs on goal difference after making it three wins out of three with a 3-0 victory away to Sidley United, despite finishing with 10 men.

Patrick Johnson and Craig Norman netted to put Punnetts two-up at half time before Harry Worsell wrapped things up with a third goal around 15 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowhurst are also on nine points after receiving a walkover at home to Bexhill Town and so too are Rye following their 1-0 success at home to Bexhill AAC.

Ringmer AFC 3s v Nutley (Picture by Andrew Hazelden)

Anthony Hughes came off the substitutes' bench to grab a second-half winner for reigning top-flight champions Rye.

Meanwhile, Sandhurst suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they lost 3-2 away to a Westfield II side which is up to fourth.

Joe Page, Baxter Orchard and Jamie Wilder struck to earn Westfield a second successive win, despite Rob Briley and Michael Peevor finding the net for Sandhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollington United are also on six points after strikes by Aaron Cochrane and Rueben Martin clinched a 2-0 triumph away to The JC Tackleway.

St Leonards Social got off the mark with a 2-1 win away to a Hawkhurst United team which finished the match with 10 men.

The goals of Mark Larkin and Sam Richardson opened Social's account for 2023/24 and put them level on points with the Hawks, whose reply came courtesy of Leon Fisher.

The league's other four divisions began on Saturday and the sole Division One fixture ended in a 5-1 victory for Jesters Town at home to SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis Parks came off the bench to bag a hat-trick for Jesters, whose other scorers were Joel Shannon and Shane Saunders. Frazer Discala got the Arrows' goal.

Three of the four Division Two fixtures produced draws and the other yielded a 7-0 success for Sedlescombe Rangers II away to Sovereign Saints II.

There was a hat-trick hero on either side as Rye Town II shared six goals with Wadhurst United.

Luke Townsend netted three times for Rye, who led 1-0 at the interval, and Jasper Bowyer did the same for Wadhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clash between Crowhurst II and Bexhill Rovers also finished 3-3.

Tommy Whelan struck twice and Reece Johnson once for the Crows, while Bobby Bowles, Anton Neil and Jay Tomlin found the net for Rovers.

Northiam 75 and Hooe fought out a 1-1 draw, with Oscar Garcia-Cruz on target for Northiam and Callum Holt-Burgess for Hooe.

There were more close encounters in Division Three, including a narrow 3-2 triumph for Sedlescombe Rangers Development at home to Ticehurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals of Jake Warner, Ashley Newell and Ben Sebbage proved just enough for Sedlescombe, who led 1-0 at the break. Charlie Bates and James Harris retaliated.

Catsfield prevailed 2-1 away to last season's Division Four champions Welcroft Park Rangers II in a game where all the goals came in the second half.

The finishing of David Hawes and Jacob Jones got the job done for Catsfield, while George Jones was Welcroft's scorer.

James Blything's second-half goal earned Orington a 1-1 draw at home to Mountfield United, who led at half time through Shay Merrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an amazing 13-goal thriller in Division Four as Burwash emerged 7-6 winners away to Hastings Athletic.

Samuel Murrell's hat-trick, two from Daniel Murrell, and one apiece by Ethan Chamber and Jamie Pelling ensured Burwash narrowly came out on top.

Joel Hennessy and Steven Rowlands both netted trebles for Athletic, yet still ended up on the losing side.

Battle Town Development ran out 6-0 victors away to Hastings Comets, who finished with 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Godfrey (2), Harry Pearson, Lee Finnigan, Rufus Ross and Hayden Phillips were on the scoresheet.

Strikes by Dale Matthews and substitute Toby Payne meant The JC Tackleway II opened up with a 2-1 success at home to newly-formed Crowhurst III. Liam Oxley replied.

Robertsbridge United II triumphed by the same score away to Hawkhurst United II via the goals of James Baldock-Apps and Callum Beighton. Sam Hall came off the bench to score for the Hawks.

Several of the league's clubs began their season with Sussex Junior Challenge Cup first-round ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peche Hill Select, from Division One, struck twice in either half to prevail 4-1 away to Beaumont Park.

Liam Foster notched a hat-trick and Wesleigh Peoples got the other for Peche, who will entertain last season's beaten finalists Cuckfield Town in round two next month.

Division Three team Westfield III edged an all-East Sussex League clash away to Division Four outfit Icklesham Casuals 2-1 thanks to Alex Southall's first-half double.

David Pugh got one back for Casuals, but it's Westfield who advance to an away second-round meeting with Crawley United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was penalty shootout agony, however, for Division One side Hollington United II and Victoria Baptists, of Division Two.

Hollington were pipped 4-3 on spot-kicks following a 2-2 draw away to Flansham Park Rangers.

And Victoria were edged out 8-7 in their shootout after drawing 3-3 at Boys Brigade Old Boys.

Division Three outfit Bexhill AAC II were beaten 3-1 away to Seaford Town II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One newcomers Ninfield received a walkover at home to East Preston Development and will host Eastbourne Athletic next.

League matches are scheduled in all five divisions tomorrow (Saturday), plus a handful of Premier Division teams are in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round action.

Standings - Premier Division (all played 3 matches): Punnetts Town 9pts (+13 goal difference), Crowhurst 9 (+6), Rye Town 9 (+5), Westfield II 6 (+4), Sandhurst 6 (+3), Hollington United 6 (+3), Bexhill AAC 3 (+1), Hawkhurst United 3 (-2), St Leonards Social 3 (-7), Bexhill Town 0 (-8), The JC Tackleway 0 (-9), Sidley United 0 (-9).

Fixtures - Saturday September 9 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Rye Town, St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town, The JC Tackleway v Hawkhurst United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1: Ninfield v Herstmonceux (4pm), Peche Hill Select v Rock-a-Nore (4pm), SC Pass+Move Arrows v Little Common II (4pm).

Division 2: Hooe v Victoria Baptists, Robertsbridge United v Crowhurst II, Rye Town II v Sovereign Saints II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Bexhill Rovers, Wadhurst United v Northiam 75 (4pm).

Division 3: Catsfield v Mountfield United, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Bexhill AAC II (4pm), Ticehurst v Orington, Westfield III v Parkfield.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Hastings Comets, Burwash v Icklesham Casuals, Robertsbridge United II v Crowhurst III (4pm), The JC Tackleway II v Hawkhurst United II (4pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: Bexhill AAC v Upper Beeding, Crowhurst v Sidley United, Punnetts Town v Hurstpierpoint, Westfield II v Midhurst & Easebourne II (3pm).

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round: Welcroft Park Rangers v Battle Town II.

RINGMER AFC

Ringmer AFC 3 Rotherfield 1

MSFL Premier

On a bright afternoon, Ringmer continued their positive start to the campaign, making it three wins from three games.

Ringmer started on the front foot and the game should have been over within the first 20 minutes as Rotherfield struggled to contain Ringmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MoM Jacob Ashwood caused Rotherfield all sorts of problems and 15 minutes in, it was 1-0. Skipper Charlie Northeast’s goalbound header was flicked in by striker Kyle Johnson.

It was 2-0 when a swift attack led to George Coleman’s near-post delivery being diverted in for an own goal.

Rotherfield started to make it more difficult for the home side.

But with 66 minutes on the clock, Coleman’s ferocious strike from edge of box made it 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherfield scored late on, frustrating Ringmer boss Tommy Haddon, missing out on clean sheet.

Ringmer are second in the early days of league table. This week they visit Copthorne twos.

West Hoathly 3 Ringmer AFC 2nd 1

MSFL Championship

It was a disappointing afternoon for the twos as they suffered a second successive league defeat.

Despite starting brightly, Ringmer found themselves 3-0 down and despite a second half goal from Sam Strutt, the damage had been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week the seconds travel to Sovereign Saints hoping for better fortunes.

Ringmer AFC 3s 5 Nutley 2

MSFL Div 3 South

It was Friday night lights at the CCG as Ringmer threes got their league campaign started with a comprehensive win in front of large crowd.

Nutley took a 20th minute lead but Ringmer responded swiftly, with 17-year-old debutant Cody Mitchell’s lob into the box going in.

MoM Mitchell made it 2-1 before Nutley levelled. But Jack Buckmaster and Harry Whiteman twice scored to seal the win.