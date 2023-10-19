Horsham FC’s upcoming FA Cup first round proper tie at Barnsley is ‘probably the biggest game in the club’s history’, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets secured passage to the first round for the second time in three seasons thanks to a superb 2-0 home victory over National League Dorking in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday.

And Horsham’s heroics have been rewarded with a glamour tie at former Premier League club Barnsley, who are third in League One, over the weekend of November 3-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola said: “We’re playing the third-best team [in the competition] in terms of their ability. It’s a big stadium, and they’ve played in the Premier League historically. They’re a really big, established Football League club. It’s everything you could have asked for.

Daniel Ajakaiye celebrates with fans after putting Horsham ahead against Dorking | Picture: Natalie Mayhew / ButterflyFootball

“This is why I was getting ratty with the boys in the earlier rounds. The prize later down the line is huge. This is a big one for the club financially and, for me, it’s probably the biggest game in the club’s history, in the sense of where Barnsley are currently in the table.

"For me, it’s probably bigger than Swansea [Horsham’s FA Cup second round opponents in 2007] in that respect.

“It’s a reward for the players, the management team, the supporters, and everyone behind the scenes at Horsham that do so much work to keep us progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said last time that being in the first round was a once in a lifetime experience - now it’s twice in a lifetime!”

Two goals in two first half minutes from Daniel Ajakaiye and Shamir Fenelon saw the Hornets advance to the first round proper.

And Di Paola said the first half performance was one of the best he’s ever seen from one of his sides.

He added: “The boys were brilliant. The first half is up there with one of the best halves one of my teams have ever played. We were phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be at your absolute best on the day to bridge the gap and I think we were. I was really pleased with everyone.