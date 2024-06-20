Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures from across the football world have been quick to pay tribute to Jack Pearce after he was appointed an MBE.

But it is perhaps those who know him best and have worked most closely with him who are the most delighted to see him honoured.

Rocks secretary Simon Cook said the MBE was thoroughly deserved and added: “I have been a supporter of Bognor Regis Town for well over 40 years and have served on the committee since 2001, so can truthfully say I know Jack as well as most people.

"His dedication to Bognor and to football as a whole makes him a truly unique person, and there is no doubt the club would not be where it is today without his commitment and leadership, for no financial reward.

Jack Pearce at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Trevor Staff

"It is incredible to think that having joined Bognor as a player in his early 20s, he’d go on to serve his club for well over 50 years as manager and chairman, and make such an impact on English football he would be appointed to such senior roles as vice chair of the FA and chair of the National League.”

“Even at 75, Jack is still as involved as ever in his club and continues to be incredibly respected.”

Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick, who was with Pearce for 20 years at Nyewood Lane, said: “No-one deserves an honour more. People don’t see the hard work and hours he puts in for the FA and the Rocks and for football generally. He’s helped countless other clubs, managers, players, officials.