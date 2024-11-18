Turner sinks Stags with last minute winner for fired up Robins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biggest crowd for a league game of the season so far at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground witnessed a dramatic afternoon as the Robins came from behind to beat Midhurst & Easebourne.

Trailing at the break to a clinical Lewis Rustell strike, Hassocks levelled through Morgan Vale to set the stage for Dan Turner to crash home an 89th minute winner.

Between those two goals, the Robins had to survive a 10 minute spell with Jack Troak in goal. Jordan Brown became quite possibly the first ever goalkeeper in the Southern Combination League to be sin binned, leaving Troak to don the gloves and Hassocks down to 10.

Remarkably, it is not the first time Troak has found himself between the posts this season. He also took over when Fraser Trigwell was red carded against Wick in August. Troak did not concede on that occasion either. Maybe he is wasted as a winger?

Dan Turner scored an 89th minute winner as Hassocks defeated Midhurst & Easebourne

That sin bin for Brown epitomised a game which was fiery and had a fair amount of unexpected needle to it. Hassocks somehow escaped without picking up a yellow card, in contrast to Midhurst for whom four players found their way into the notebook of referee Paddy O’Reilly.

The Robins were far from their flowing best during the first half. All they could muster was two speculative distance efforts from Big Alex Fair, one from Morgan Vale and a Harvey Enticknap shot inside the box which dribbled wide.

Brown was called into action when making a full length stop from Aaron O’Brien in the best chance either side managed prior to the Stags taking a 42nd minute lead.

Hassocks were dispossessed just inside the Midhurst half, from where Joe Briffa and Kieran Carter led a counter attack.

Carter played an excellent defence splitting pass straight into the path of Rustell. The Stags’ leading scorer seemed to catch Brown by surprise, taking an early shot which rocketed in via the underside of the bar.

Rustell celebrated in front of the home support, cupping his ears and not being shy in giving some to the Hassocks fans. An already edgy encounter suddenly had the blue touch paper lit under it.

The Robins subsequently came out for the second half fired up. Turner went close with headers from two corners, the second of which required a smart close range save from Harry Adey.

Midhurst’s young goalkeeper went onto have an unfortunate role in Vale’s 56th minute equaliser.

Duncan Brown nearly put a pass back past Adey who, having done well to rescue the situation, took the ill-advised decision to try and dribble around Vale on the edge of the area.

Vale stole the ball off Adey and despite both Jordan Warren and Lewis Hyde getting back to cover the line, fired into the bottom corner.

The Stags wanted the goal ruled out for a foul by Vale. Although there was initially some confusion over whether an assistant was flagging, it stood to take Vale onto double figures for the season.

Hassocks were now starting to motor. Enterprising work down the left from substitute Harry Furnell led to an opening on the opposite side for Harvey Blake.

The Hassocks captain was tripped as he burst into the box by Hyde. The crowd wanted a penalty but Mr O’Rielly ruled the foul had taken place outside.

Vale and Joe Bull then combined to create a chance for Furnell, forcing Adey into an impressive flying save.

Turner headed over, put another straight at Adey and tall striker Jamie Wilkes also made it too easy for the Midhurst custodian from a matter of yards when a Bradley Tighe long throw caused chaos.

The Stags were unable to test Troak during his spell in goal so as the clock ticked towards the 90, a draw and Hassocks ruing those missed opportunities seemed the most likely outcome.

Turner though had other ideas. Raging Bull picked up the pieces just inside the Midhurst half after an initial free kick from Tighe went awry.

Bull charged from the middle out to the left flank, drawing three visiting players with him. Pat Bulbeck ended up wiping out Bull on the by-line but the Hassocks full back was instantly on his feet again.

Mr O’Rielly played a superb advantage, Bull retook possession and crossed to the back post where Turner was lurking to smash home a volley - with Liam Hendy recreating Rustell’s earlier celebration, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Loversidge, Mundy, Budd, Fair; Enticknap; Vale.

Subs: Furnell, Wilkes, Tighe, Farrell, Troak (used).