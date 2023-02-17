Gary Elphick reflected on two Hastings United away wins in four days – but said: We can improve on our performances.

There were five different scorers and two clean sheets as United won away to Corinthian-Casuals and Kingstonian to move eighth in the Isthmian premier table.

They’re just three points behind Cray Wanderers, who occupy the final play-off place in fifth and visit the Pilot Field tomorrow.

Ben Pope, from the spot, and Knory Scott scored the first half goals that saw off Casuals while Ryan Worrall, David Smith and Freddie Legg were on target against the Ks.

Eyes on the ball for Sam Adams in the win over Corinthian-Casuals | Picture: Scott White

It was Smith’s first goal for Hastings and Elphick said he was best player on the pitch.

The boss admitted he was not entirely happy with his team’s displays in their two away wins, though he was delighted with maximum points.

"I think there’s lot of improvement to come. We are telling the players how we want them to play but at times are just too direct,” he said.

"At Casuals the pitch was a leveller but generally we should be braver in possession and believe in our abilities with the ball.

Knoey Scott in action at Casuals - where he was one of the scorers in a 2-0 win | Picture: Scott White

"Having said that, we’ve been reasonably solid at the back – that’s three clean sheets in four games now and Louis Rogers has made a couple of great saves.

"We had been conceding too many before that, and I’m hoping this little run of results will give us confidence.

"It’s a very tight race for the play-off places but we’re right in there.”

Elphick admitted striker Smith’s start to life at Hastings had been slow but said his first goal and a MoM performance at Kingstonian could be a turning point.

"I think his confidence took a knock when a big move to Bromley didn’t quite work out but I think we’ll see more and more now of what a good player he is," the manager added.

Next up come two home games in a week – Cray on Saturday then 18th-placed Bowers and Pitsea on Tuesday. Defender Ollie Black is a doubt with a knee problem and longer term the squad has suffered a setback with news that Tom Chalmers has an ACL tear and is likely to be out for most or all of 2023.