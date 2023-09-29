Paul Barnes admitted he was disappointed by two below-par Hastings United performances in four days – but said it had still been a good start to the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Us went down 1-0 at home to lowly Potters Bar on Saturday then lost 3-1 at Lewes on Tuesday night.

Barnes said Saturday’s defeat was frustrating while Tuesday’s performance was below the standards they’d set themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he said he’d have been happy if offered fifth place in the Isthmian south east table after eight games – with these two defeats their only ones.

Dom Vose and John Ufuah in action for Hastings at Lewes | Picture Scott White

They now have a break from league action and Barnes wants to see squad players put themselves in contention for a call-up when they host Havant and Waterlooville in a friendly tonight and entertain Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup next Tuesday.

Tomorrow week they are at home to Kingstonian in the FA Trophy.

It was an 86th-minute goal that condemned them to defeat against Potters Bar at the weekend after they’d failed to break down the visitors, then at Lewes they had only Adam Lovatt’s goal to show for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes said: “Saturday was a choker. We probably didn’t hit our levels but I felt we controlled it well and had good possession, though didn’t create too much. They hit us on the counter-attack – a real sucker-punch.

"Everyone was pretty fat after that, then at Lewes we didn’t show our true selves. Lewes were also off the back of a loss but their manager got the reaction he wanted.

"We had a couple of good spells but the manner of the goals we let in was disappointing. Two came from set-plays and the other from us not putting pressure on the ball from another set-play.

"But I’m big on perspective and if anyone had said we’d be fifth after eight games and playing good football I’d have taken it – most managers would. We’re in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The friendly and maybe the cup game too will be a chance for others in the squad to stake a claim now – where as previously it was hard to change the starting XI.

"We want to do well in the senior cup and the FA Trophy so those are important games.”