BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Two defeats set Hastings United back – but they’ll keep things in perspective

Paul Barnes admitted he was disappointed by two below-par Hastings United performances in four days – but said it had still been a good start to the season.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Us went down 1-0 at home to lowly Potters Bar on Saturday then lost 3-1 at Lewes on Tuesday night.

Barnes said Saturday’s defeat was frustrating while Tuesday’s performance was below the standards they’d set themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he said he’d have been happy if offered fifth place in the Isthmian south east table after eight games – with these two defeats their only ones.

Most Popular
Dom Vose and John Ufuah in action for Hastings at Lewes | Picture Scott WhiteDom Vose and John Ufuah in action for Hastings at Lewes | Picture Scott White
Dom Vose and John Ufuah in action for Hastings at Lewes | Picture Scott White

They now have a break from league action and Barnes wants to see squad players put themselves in contention for a call-up when they host Havant and Waterlooville in a friendly tonight and entertain Three Bridges in the Sussex Senior Cup next Tuesday.

Tomorrow week they are at home to Kingstonian in the FA Trophy.

It was an 86th-minute goal that condemned them to defeat against Potters Bar at the weekend after they’d failed to break down the visitors, then at Lewes they had only Adam Lovatt’s goal to show for their efforts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnes said: “Saturday was a choker. We probably didn’t hit our levels but I felt we controlled it well and had good possession, though didn’t create too much. They hit us on the counter-attack – a real sucker-punch.

"Everyone was pretty fat after that, then at Lewes we didn’t show our true selves. Lewes were also off the back of a loss but their manager got the reaction he wanted.

"We had a couple of good spells but the manner of the goals we let in was disappointing. Two came from set-plays and the other from us not putting pressure on the ball from another set-play.

"But I’m big on perspective and if anyone had said we’d be fifth after eight games and playing good football I’d have taken it – most managers would. We’re in the mix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The friendly and maybe the cup game too will be a chance for others in the squad to stake a claim now – where as previously it was hard to change the starting XI.

"We want to do well in the senior cup and the FA Trophy so those are important games.”

This week’s games have not given Barnes any new injury problems.

Related topics:Hastings UnitedLewesFA Trophy