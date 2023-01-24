Two Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs reached the last 16 of a county knockout competition last weekend.

Premier Division sides Bexhill AAC and Punnetts Town progressed to round three of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup courtesy of fine victories on Saturday.

AAC ran out 3-0 winners over a youthful AFC Uckfield Town II thanks to Ben Barton's double and one from Oscar Hammond.

Their reward is a home tie against Southern Combination League Division Two team Rottingdean Village on Saturday February 4.

The JC Tackleway in action - but they missed out on cup progress last weekend | Picture: Paul Huggins

Punnetts pulled off a 3-1 success away to West Sussex League Premier Division outfit Harting via the finishing of Alex Burton, Casey Ham and Craig Norman.

Next up for Punnetts is a home encounter against former East Sussex League side Sedlescombe Rangers, now of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

There was disappointment, however, for The JC Tackleway as their defence of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup ended with a 3-2 third-round defeat at home to Delunited.

Strikes by Toby Shaw and Grant Cornelius couldn't save the holders from only their second loss of the season across all competitions.

Sovereign Saints II booked their place in the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup quarter-finals by virtue of a 3-1 triumph at home to Orington.

Philip Broom's hat-trick settled the second-round clash in favour of Saints, who will entertain Mountfield United in the last eight. Sam Saunders netted for Orington.

Sandhurst moved within four points of Division One leaders Tackleway, having played a game fewer, after receiving a walkover at home to Wadhurst United.

All of the weekend's other scheduled matches were postponed as the January weather again played havoc with the schedule.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 11-30 (+22 goal difference), Punnetts Town 9-16 (+11), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Sidley United* 9-11 (-7), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-10 (-16), Hawkhurst United 11-9 (-12), Rock-a-Nore* 9-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-26). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+29), Sandhurst 7-18 (+6), AFC Jesters 7-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), Wadhurst United* 10-6 (-5), Little Common II 9-6 (-15), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Peche Hill Select 10-23 (+8), Ninfield 8-20 (+12), Hollington United II 8-14 (+6), Victoria Baptists 8-13 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 9-12 (-3), Northiam 75 8-10 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 8-9 (-4), Hooe 8-7 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 10-6 (-20).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 11-28 (+24), Parkfield 10-23 (+10), Rye Town II* 9-17 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-15 (+9), Sovereign Saints II 9-14 (0), Catsfield 9-14 (0), Orington 9-12 (-2), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 9-9 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 8-2 (-16), Westfield III 10-1 (-31). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 10-28 (+29), Westfield IV 9-18 (+12), Battle Town III 10-15 (+8), Burwash 10-15 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-15 (-4), Robertsbridge United II 8-12 (+1), The JC Tackleway II 11-11 (-2), Hawkhurst United II 8-10 (-9), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 10-9 (-15), Hastings Athletic 11-7 (-19).

Saturday January 28 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Punnetts Town v Bexhill Town, Rock-a-Nore v Bexhill AAC, Rye Town v Robertsbridge United, St Leonards Social v Crowhurst.

Division 1 (2pm): AFC Jesters v Battle Town II, Wadhurst United v Little Common II.

Division 2 (2pm): Hooe v Icklesham Casuals, Sedlescombe Rangers II v SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Division 3 (2pm): Catsfield v Parkfield, Hastings Comets v Westfield III, Orington v Mountfield United.

Division 4 (2pm): Battle Town III v The JC Tackleway II, Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Athletic, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Burwash, Westfield IV v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Barnham Trojans II.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Westfield II v Sidley United.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Northiam 75, Peche Hill Select v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Ninfield, The JC Tackleway v Sandhurst.