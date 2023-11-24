Chris Agutter was delighted to see Hastings United produce two excellent performances in four days – even though one ended in defeat.

They played well at Enfield on Saturday but lost 3-1 – and performed even better on Tuesday night to beat promotion rivals Carshalton 4-0.

The win put them in the Isthmian premier play-off places ahead of another home game tomorrow, when Canvey Island visit the Pilot Field. At Enfield, in a very open game, Kian Moynes cancelled out Town’s opener but Hastings were beaten by two further goals by the hosts.

John Ufuah (2), Jack Bates and Davide Rodari got the goals that left Carshalton well beaten in midweek.

Jack Bates scores for the Us against Carshalton | Picture: Scott White

Forward Bates is back on loan with the club he played for in younger days having been at Championship side Derby since summer 2022, while centre-half Sam Gale has joined on loan from League Two Gillingham to boost Agutter’s options.

The manager said: “I was delighted with the performance against Carshalton. It could have been 6-0 or 7-0.

"They’re a good side and had a bit of a spell in the first half which we defended very well.

"But we mixed our game up well and made good decisions. It’s nice to see us creating lots of opportunities.

Chris Agutter pictured after Hastings beat Carshalton on Tuesday night | Picture: Scott White

"Actually we probably created more at Enfield on Saturday but only took one. I thought that was our best performance since I returned – up to the Carshalton game – but we didn’t stand up to Enfield’s direct play as well as we might have.

"That game could have been 4-3 at half-time, it was so open. I shoulder some of the responsibility for the result. The way we set up, there were a lot of moving parts in possession and that maybe went against us when they were attacking.”

Agutter is playing down any excitement at the present league position – United are fifth – and taking things a week at a time.

He prepared to welcome 10th-placed Canvey by reiterating: “Any team can beat any other team in this league.”