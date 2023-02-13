The draw for the last eight was made this afternoon (Monday) and handed them a home tussle with Corsham Town, has been made.
Corsham, based near Chippenham, play in the premier division of the Hellenic League and are managed by Kieran Baggs.
Peacehaven reached the quarter-finals by winning 2-0 at Harefield in Saturday’s last-16 tie.
The fixture is scheduled for Saturday, March 11. Games go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.
Winning clubs get £4,125 losing sides receive £1,350.
The Tye will be glad of a home match – and possibly relieved to avoid Newport Pagnell Town, who are the holders after beating Littlehampton Town in the final last year.
Rest of the draw:
West Didsbury & Chorlton v Ascot Utd
Newport Pagnell Town v Atherstone
Congleton v Bury AFC
We’ll have reaction from P&T skipper Ross Barclay on this website soon.