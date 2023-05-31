Two Hastings United fan favourites have both left the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Former U’s captain Jack Dixon and Kane Penn have moved to Isthmian Premier rivals Whitehawk and Folkestone Invicta respectively.

Both players played key roles in helping Hastings achieve promotion from the Isthmian South East in 2021-22.

Dixon made 44 appearances for the U’s last season, scoring three goals.

The midfielder confirmed his Hastings departure on social media on Thursday [May 25].

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dixon said: “After 5 incredible years back at Hastings United I’ve decided the time is right for a new challenge at this stage of my career.

“As a local lad who care about the club a great deal, I hope that Hastings Borough Council will back the Tilekiln relocation as the town desperately needs the facilities this will provide and stop the decline of investment in any sport.

“Thank you to all the players I have shared the changing room with and all the staff members. Finally a big thank you to all of the supporters who I have gotten to know so well over the last few years. I have so many happy memories and you’ve made this such a special period. I wish you all nothing but the very best.

Kane Penn has left Hastings United to join Folkestone Invicta. Pictures by Scott White

“I hope that one day in the future I may have a role back at the club.”

Dixon was formally announced as a Whitehawk player on Tuesday [May 30].

Posting on Twitter, Dixon, who joins ex-Hastings forward Ben Pope at The Enclosed Ground, said: “I'm Really looking forward to meeting the group and building on where they left off

“Exciting Season ahead”.

Ex-Hastings United captain Jack Dixon has moved to newly-promoted Whitehawk

Hasting United academy graduate Penn, meanwhile, made 49 appearances and scored six times for the U’s in 2022-23.

His stellar performances earned him Hastings’ 2022-23 Manager’s, Players’, Directors’ and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards.

Penn announced his U’s exit on social media on Friday [May 26].

Posting on Twitter, he said: “After 2 brilliant years at @hastingsufc I’ve decided it’s time to move on to something new.

“I’d like to thank all the staff, players and fans for all their support! Made some special memories and friends for life!

“Wish you all the best”.

Invicta confirmed the signing of Penn on Tuesday.