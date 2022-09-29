Worthing on the attack against Concord -but it ended 1-1 | Picture: Mike Gunn

The frustrated manager said his team had created enough clear chances to win away to Hemel Hempstead and Concord Rangers. Ollie Pearce scored in each of the 1-1 draws.

The results maintain Worthing’s unbeaten start to their first National League campaign but Hinshelwood said too many draws would not get you anywhere.

He is happy with Worthing’s general play, defensively and in attack, but said they simply had to start being more clinical in front of goal – starting with Saturday’s big FA Cup third qualifying round tie at home to Eastbourne.

At Hemel on Saturday the hosts led with 20 minutes to go but Pearce levelled. Against Concord on Saturday, Pearce struck first, midway through the first half, but the Reds were denied by a home equaliser on the hour.

It leaves them fourth in the table with five wins and five draws, eight points behind leaders Ebbsfleet.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s been a bit frustrating. We’ve been playing some really good football, dominating possession, and we should have had comfortable victories.

"We’ve been getting the ball into good areas but haven’t been able to take clear chances. From inside the six-yard box we’ve hit the post and bar.

"I’m pleased with 80 to 85 per cent of our play but we can’t kill teams off. We could have been 3-0 up at half-time in both games.”

Star summer striker signing Jake Robinson – injured in the opening game and out for months – is proving a big miss but Hinshelwood said it was up to the other forwards in the squad to score the goals that would secure their spots.

Worthing have boosted attacking options by recruiting young Crawley wideman Mo Shubbar. And striker Callum Kelay – missing against Concord after a knock to the head at Hemel – will be assessed with a view to a return against Eastbourne.