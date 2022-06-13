Two sign - one leaves: Worthing FC's National League squad taking shape

Days after news the Rebels had recruited two ex-Brighton teammates of boss Adam Hinshelwood – Jake Robinson and Adam El-Abd – they have now confirmed another two signings and a departure.

Worthing have signed Lewis White from Carshalton Athletic. The 23-year-old forward scored 11 times for the Robins last season.

White came through the youth ranks at Millwall but despite being involved in the squad a number of times never made a first team appearance before eventually being let go by the Lions in 2019. He first headed just a few miles south to Dulwich Hamlet, before heading to the War Memorial Stadium 18 months later.

Lewis White

Hinshelwood has been a long term admirer of the talented wide man and told the club website: “We were very close to bringing Lewis to the club last season and I’m delighted we have added him to our group. A really exciting player who I can’t wait to get to know and work with.”

Meanwhile after a successful loan spell, Callum Kealy has agreed terms to return to the club on a permanent deal. The striker made a big impact after joining on a short term deal from Dorking Wanderers in December last year.

He boosted boss Hinshelwood’s attacking options hitting 13 goals in 27 appearances in the second half of the season contributing to the Rebels securing the Isthmian League Premier Division title.

Kealy originally joined the Rebels in the summer of 2018, scoring on his league debut in the opening day win over Wingate & Finchley.

Callum Kealy

He went on to net 10 times during 2018/19 before joining Sutton United in January 2020, helping the Ambers to promotion from the National League. A move to Meadowbank followed but with opportunities limited his return to Woodside Road was confirmed.

But leaving the Crucial Environmental Stadium is Dajon Golding. The 24-year-old joined the Reds from Lewes in February 2020 and scored his first goal a week later in a 4-2 victory at home against Wingate & Finchley, in what turned out to be the final match before the season was declared null and void.

A member of the Isthmian League Premier Division title winning side, he made 42 league appearances last season, appearing in every game and scoring eight goals, including a brace against his former side in the remarkable 5-4 league victory over the Rooks in October 2021.

Hinshelwood said: “Dajon was excellent for us on our way to becoming Champions, particularly the first part of the season. We had an honest chat and I felt he needed to play regular games which I didn’t think I’d able to offer him going into the new season.

Dajon Golding -Pic: Marcus Hoare

“He is a great lad and I wish him all the best – we wont look forward to coming up against him if our paths cross moving forward."

Golding’s final appearance for the Reds was from the substitutes bench in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup Final defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of May. In total the powerful forward made 63 appearances for the Rebels scoring a total of 15 goals.