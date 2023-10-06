Two Sussex football clubs find local sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club which runs three sessions per week and trains at The Triangle, Burgess Hill, has received sponsorship from Hurstpierpoint-based digital marketing agency, Artemis. The year-long sponsorship deal funds the team’s shirts and comes on top of Artemis’ existing sponsorship of Hurstpierpoint FC’s first team.

Alex Williams, Commercial Manager of Hurstpierpoint FC, said: “Artemis’ backing has been a huge factor in the club achieving league success over the last few seasons. We couldn’t run sustainably without their support, and we’re extremely grateful for their interest and involvement in our club. We’re very pleased that Artemis has embraced walking football into their sponsorship. Walking football opens up the game to even more players, and means people who love the game but may not want or be able to run around a pitch, can still partake in the sport, which is fun, sociable and great for fitness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artemis has also announced it is sponsoring Ashington Under 13s’ team.

Hurstpierpoint Walking Football Team

Mike Knivett, Managing Director of Artemis, said: “We feel very strongly about supporting our local community. Sussex is home to not just our office, but our people and their families too, some of whom play in local grassroots teams. Most of our clients are owners of businesses who operate locally, and it makes sense to us to give back to the community in which we live and work. We’re proud that our sponsorships benefit teams of all ages. It means, even in a small way, we’re helping people stay fit and healthy and do what they love.”