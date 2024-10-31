Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United have parted company with Danny Bloor – and Lancing have done the same with Jamie Hollis.

Both managers were appointed only in the summer but their respective teams have struggled to make their mark in the Isthmian League this season.

Bloor – who has served a number of Sussex clubs, most notably Eastbourne Borough, who he led to FA Cup success and the National South play-offs – leaves Hastings a day after they lost 4-3 in the FA Trophy to division-lower Hadley.

In the league they are 16th in the Isthmian premier with three wins, three draws and five defeats from 11 games. They also had a disappointing FA Cup exit at Cray Wanderers, but after the recent signing of defender Finn O’Mara and striker Callum Barlow, many were hopeful results would improve.

Danny Bloor at the Pilot Field | Picture: Hastings Utd FC

A Hastings United statement said: “We can confirm this evening that we have mutually agreed to part company with our Men’s First Team Manager Danny Bloor with immediate effect.

“The club wishes Danny all the best for the future and would like to thank him for all of his hard work and dedication since being appointed as manager in the close season.

“Sean Ray and Bobbi Deegan will take temporary charge of First Team affairs until further notice.”

Hastings are next in action on Tuesday week at home to Whitehawk.

Jamie Hollis pictured when he was named Lancing FC boss | Picture: Lancing FC

It’s a similar picture at Lancing, where Hollis has gone just months after being promoted to the No1 position after Dave Altendorff left for Whitehawk.

The Lancers are one off the bottom of the Isthmian south east after just one win from their first 11 games.

A Lancing statement said: “It is with great regret that Lancing Football Club today announce that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with Jamie Hollis in his role as first team manager with immediate effect.

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Jamie and Phil for their hard work and dedication, not just this season but also as part of the successful regime last season, and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.

“The recruitment process is under way and we will keep supporters updated in the coming days.”

An update posted by Lancing on Thursday morning said: “Goalkeeping coach Mark Stuart, who took first team training on Tuesday, will hold the fort in the dugout for Saturday’s game against Merstham.

"Mark, who has been at the club for many years as player and coach, is planning to be have some assistance in the dugout which we will announce as soon as we are able.

"It is really vital that as many supporters as possible get behind the team this week. We do not yet have a sponsor for this game so if you are interested then please contact [email protected] – we will update supporters on a new permanent manager as soon as we are able.”