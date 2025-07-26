With England’s Lionesses set to compete against Spain in the highly-anticipated UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final tomorrow (July 27), easyJet pilots are set to deliver match updates onboard flights operating during the game.

EasyJet customers onboard flights to and from the UK and Spain during the tournament finale will be able to join in the excitement thanks to scores relayed directly from the airline’s Operations Control Centre at London Luton Airport.

The airline is gearing up to fly thousands of fans to and from Switzerland including direct to Basel – where the hotly-contested final will be hosted.

Since England made the final, with a semi-final win against Italy on Tuesday, the airline has seen a boost in demand for flights to Switzerland from London and Malaga with fans looking for a last-minute trip to travel to the match.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - JULY 22: Chloe Kelly of England celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve on July 22, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The live updates on Sunday can be relayed via the airline’s Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) – the only way to communicate with easyJet’s aircraft while flying at 38,000 feet – which can then be announced by easyJet’s pilots direct from the flight deck, to passengers in the cabin.

For those who wish to catch up with the action after they land and don’t want to know the score, there will also be a ‘Match of the Day’ style spoiler alert ahead of any announcement.

EasyJet's chief pilot, Alexander Gerritsen, said: “EasyJet has been operating hundreds of flights across Europe to Switzerland throughout the Euros tournament this summer, helping thousands fly to and from Basel to support their national team at the games or soak up the atmosphere in the city.

“And for those flying during the tournament’s final, our pilots will be match ready to ensure fans flying during the final don’t miss out on the action.”