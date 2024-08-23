Unbeaten Hastings United face double test over holiday weekend
They looked set to make it three wins from three when a Davide Rodari double put them 2-0 up at home to Bognor last Saturday, only for the Rocks to hit back and claim a 2-2 draw.
Danny Bloor’s side go to Potters Bar tomorrow and host Folkestone on Monday aiming to keep up the with early pacesetters.
Bllor said of the Bognor draw “It was a very tight game. You have winning draws and losing draws and it felt like a losing draw – we were two goals up and conceded two late goals.
"But nevertheless it’s a point and we’re unbeaten in three games and if you’d offered that at the start of the season we’d certainly have taken it.
"I didn’t think we were at our best and it was probably a fair scoreline.
"In the first half they had good opportunities early on, then we grew into the game and second half we came out flying and went 2-0 up. But we’ll take it and move on.
"Now we have a tough game at Potters Bar, then on Monday we’re back at the Pilot Field in front of our fans, We had 1,300 here against Bognor which is magnificent, so let’s give them something to shout about.”
In the FA Cup first qualifying round – a week tomorrow – Hastings have been handed a home tie with Combined Counties League premier division side Redhill.
Keeper Charlie Grainger’s contract has been cancelled. He wasn’t starting games and is moving on.
