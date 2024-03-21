Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s a phrase you would not have predicted you’d ever hear in relation to Lewes FC’s men’s team – but it is their proud boat at the end of their group campaign in the Fenix Trophy.

The Rooks were invited to take part in the competition this season and after playing FC Oslo and KSK Beveren home and away, they have not lost a game.

And they have qualified for May’s finals in Italy.

The Lewes FC party in Oslo | Picture courtesy of Lewes FC

The final group game came in snowy, freezing Oslo on Wednesday night and a goal by Kieran Murtagh quickly cancelled out the hosts’ opener and ensured they stayed unbeaten.

Tony Russell’s team took a group of fans with them for an away trip that somehow beats the usual treks around the Isthmian League premier division grounds.

Club CEO Maggie Murphy summed it up simply and perfectly on X, saying: “Watching Lewes FC in Europe. The dream.”

With the Italy trip still to look forward to, the Rooks now have to get back to the bread and butter of the league campaign – and see if they can still produce a late-season flourish and a late charge for a play-off place.

Well you don't get this at the Dripping Pan (very often) - the Rooks in action in snowy Norway | Picture: Lewes FC

They slipped to 12th – eight points off the final play-off place – when they lost 2-0 at Dulwich Hamlet last Saturday, two first-half goals sealing their fate.

Noe they have two home games in four days to try to get back to winning form.