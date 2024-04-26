Undefeated Chichester City Youth can celebrate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They went undefeated throughout the entire league season.

They managed to win 14 games and draw two, showcasing their exceptional skills on the field.

Most Notably, Shay Osbourne has become a record-breaking goalscorer.

Chichester City Youth FC has emerged victorious in the Under 13 division | Submitted picture

He has made history for Chichester City Youth FC by scoring an impressive 61 goals in just 17 games – that’s 11 goals more than the previous record, which was set in the 2011-12 season.

This remarkable achievement has set an impressive new record and Shay's incredible talent has been a key factor to the team's success this year.

Coaches: Tom Wignall, Aaron Squires, Jack Lumsden.