Undefeated Chichester City Youth can celebrate

Chichester City Youth FC have emerged victorious in the Under-13 Division B of their league.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
They went undefeated throughout the entire league season.

They managed to win 14 games and draw two, showcasing their exceptional skills on the field.

Most Notably, Shay Osbourne has become a record-breaking goalscorer.

Chichester City Youth FC has emerged victorious in the Under 13 division | Submitted pictureChichester City Youth FC has emerged victorious in the Under 13 division | Submitted picture
He has made history for Chichester City Youth FC by scoring an impressive 61 goals in just 17 games – that’s 11 goals more than the previous record, which was set in the 2011-12 season.

This remarkable achievement has set an impressive new record and Shay's incredible talent has been a key factor to the team's success this year.

Coaches: Tom Wignall, Aaron Squires, Jack Lumsden.

Players: Ryan Ahmadian, Alfie-Jack Asling, Max Barrett, Louis Court, Finn Hamilton, Raife Horstead, Leo O’Connor, Finlay Squires, Monty Wignall-Jones, Shay Osborne, Alex Figaj, Alfred Hollingworth, Ben Cowell.

