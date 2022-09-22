Under-18s save Ringmer AFC from weekend wipeout

On Saturday, the four Mid Sussex League sides came up short. The firsts slipped to defeat against tabletoppers Hollington United in the MSFL Premier.

MoM keeper Wester Young kept Ringmer in it and it was just 1-0 at the break,

But Hollington continued their dominance in the second half, securing a 3-0 away win.

Jack Craig becomes the youngest player ever to appear for Ringmer AFC's first team

Four of the Ringmer subs came from the U18 squad, with Jack Craig becoming the youngest player to represent ones, aged 16 years and five days

The twos lost 5-3 away to Balcombe twos, leaving them pointless in Division 1. Their goals came from Marc Whiteman, Sam Strutt and Sam Duncan. MoM was Ben Gardner.

The threes started their season with a cup game against Division 3 South rivals Wivelsfield Green. They were two behind at the break and ended 3-1 losers. MoM was Lee Sellens.

The fours lost 2-0 away to Hurstpierpoint twos. Ryan Packham was MoM.

Sunday started with the U18s winning their Division 1 game 7-1 away to Haywards Heath. Goals came from Jake Barber, Henry May and Josh Brown, Harry Whiteman (2) plus two own goals.