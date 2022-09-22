Under-18s save Ringmer AFC from weekend wipeout
It was a tough weekend for Ringmer AFC as six of their sides lost – with only the U18s producing wins.
On Saturday, the four Mid Sussex League sides came up short. The firsts slipped to defeat against tabletoppers Hollington United in the MSFL Premier.
MoM keeper Wester Young kept Ringmer in it and it was just 1-0 at the break,
But Hollington continued their dominance in the second half, securing a 3-0 away win.
Four of the Ringmer subs came from the U18 squad, with Jack Craig becoming the youngest player to represent ones, aged 16 years and five days
The twos lost 5-3 away to Balcombe twos, leaving them pointless in Division 1. Their goals came from Marc Whiteman, Sam Strutt and Sam Duncan. MoM was Ben Gardner.
The threes started their season with a cup game against Division 3 South rivals Wivelsfield Green. They were two behind at the break and ended 3-1 losers. MoM was Lee Sellens.
The fours lost 2-0 away to Hurstpierpoint twos. Ryan Packham was MoM.
Sunday started with the U18s winning their Division 1 game 7-1 away to Haywards Heath. Goals came from Jake Barber, Henry May and Josh Brown, Harry Whiteman (2) plus two own goals.
The U18s Blues beat Tonbridge United Junior U17s in the Crowborough & District U18 Division C. It was 5-0 with goals from Lee Sellens, Josh Akehurst (2) and Olli Bailey. Ringmer’s veterans lost 1-0 to Racing Waterhall Vets and the Ladies lost 3-1 to Mile Oak.