'Under the radar' - Crawley Town midfielder praised after Player of the Month nomination
The 26-year-old joined on loan from Burton Albion at the end of the transfer window and been pretty much an ever-present since, playing in the defensive midfield role vacated by the injured Jay Williams.
And his consistent performances in September have earned him a Player of the Month award nomination - and he is up against Harry McKirdy, Harvey Davies and Dion Pereira.
Lindsey was full of praise for Bajrami. He said: “I think he brings a calmness to our play. I think that he's played in possession teams before, but he understands what's needed to have that calm head in the middle of the pitch.
“I think he understands positioning around the pitch. He understands what's needed at what moment in the game which obviously comes through experience. So he gives us that little bit of experience that we've probably not had.”
And Lindsey added people watching probably don't appreciate what he does. “I think he probably does more in the games than people probably give him credit for,” he said.
“Maybe he goes under the radar a little bit, but he certainly doesn't with me. I think he's a great player and I think he's done fantastically well for us.”
Bajrami signed for the Brewers in June 2024 from Notts County, having previously represented Birmingham City and Kidderminster Harriers.