'Under the radar' - Crawley Town midfielder praised after Player of the Month nomination

Geraldo Bajrami’s performances for Crawley Town have ‘gone under the radar’, according to Reds boss Scott Lindsey.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old joined on loan from Burton Albion at the end of the transfer window and been pretty much an ever-present since, playing in the defensive midfield role vacated by the injured Jay Williams.

And his consistent performances in September have earned him a Player of the Month award nomination - and he is up against Harry McKirdy, Harvey Davies and Dion Pereira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey was full of praise for Bajrami. He said: “I think he brings a calmness to our play. I think that he's played in possession teams before, but he understands what's needed to have that calm head in the middle of the pitch.

Geraldo Bajrami in action against Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Kyle Hemsley Photography

“I think he understands positioning around the pitch. He understands what's needed at what moment in the game which obviously comes through experience. So he gives us that little bit of experience that we've probably not had.”

And Lindsey added people watching probably don't appreciate what he does. “I think he probably does more in the games than people probably give him credit for,” he said.

“Maybe he goes under the radar a little bit, but he certainly doesn't with me. I think he's a great player and I think he's done fantastically well for us.”

Bajrami signed for the Brewers in June 2024 from Notts County, having previously represented Birmingham City and Kidderminster Harriers.