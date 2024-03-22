Up and down week leaves Eastbourne United with work to do to force play-off push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They’re seventh – seven points off fifth place – after losing at Crawley Down Gatwick then winning at home to AFC Varndeanians.

United went into the week with high hopes of three points at CDG, with a full strength side and an excellent recent run of results behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is so often the case, the opponents had not read the script, and Crawley Down headed into a 3-0 lead with only half an hour gone. Ironically, United were actually on top for most of it, but were unable to put away a queue of opportunities, whereas Crawley took all three chances well.

Eastbourne United in action v Saltdean earlier this season | Picture: Steve Huxley

Callum Barlow pulled one back from the spot just before half-time, but United were left with a mountain of a second half.

Despite the visitors throwing everything at it, Crawley again scored, before Max Thompson made it 4-2.

Tempers frayed late on as Alfie Headland got sin binned for dissent, rapidly followed by United keeper James Broadbent, necessitating Harvey Mapstone wearing the gloves for the last few minutes. But 4-2 was how it ended, and the travelling faithful were left to rue what might have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast Forward to Tuesday night, and United had the opportunity to make amends, with the visit of AFC Varndeanians to the Oval. A large crowd watched as Broadbent was presented with his trophy for 100 appearances, (nearly a third of which are clean sheets) before seeing United tear into their opponents.

Whatever manager Anthony Storey said to his players after the Crawley game worked; barely four minutes had gone by when Barlow fed through to Rhyle Ovenden to make it 1-0 United.

Ten minutes later a sublime pass from Hayden Beaconsfield unleashed Charlie Ball, who rounded the keeper to make it 2-0. Barely four minutes after that, Barlow got on the end of an Ed Ratcliffe cross for his 35th of the campaign, and United’s third.

Half time came and went, and United had visibly throttled back, and with the prospect of nine rapid-fire games to finish the campaign, who could blame them? Even so Barlow and Ratcliffe both went close, before Barlow went down with an injury, to be replaced by the absolute handful that is Gary Ingram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varndeanians got a consolation through a penalty in the 55th minute, the shot hitting the crossbar and United’s defence slow to react to make it 3-1.

United were stung back into action and Ed Ratcliffe beat the offside trap but not the keeper, before a confrontation on the touchline led to Red for Ingram. United pushed even harder and on the final whistle nearly, Ball went through everybody before being cynically mown down, the penalty being converted with some velocity by Max Thompson, to make a final score of 4-1.