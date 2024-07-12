Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United’s programme of pre-season friendlies is off to a smooth start.

They lost 3-2 at Newhaven in Danny Bloor’s first game as manager and took the chance to give likely first-team regulars and quite a few youngsters a chance to shake off the cobwebs and impress.

The starting line-up included Charlie Grainger, Jamal Labanga, JJ Walker, Dan Hull, Kane Penn, Kian Moynes, Davide Rodari, Freddie Legg and some trialists.

It was 1-1 at half-time after Legg set up a goal for Hull – with Hull and Penn having caught the eye in the first 45 minutes.

Dan Hull shone in Hastings' friendly at Newhaven | Picture: HUFC

A different XI emerged for the second half with Jack Dixon, Adam Lovatt and Tommy Fagg among the familiar faces on show.

A goal from one of United’s trialists made the final score 3-2 after the Dockers had gone into a 3-1 lead.

Andy Quye, who was there for the club, said it was a useful workout with solid work from most and some promising new players on display.

Hastings have two midweek friendlies in the next week.

They go to Faversham on Tuesday (7.45pm) and up the road to Westfield on Wednesday (7pm) with a wide range of players set to feature across the two games.

Bloor’s men have another three away friendlies after those – they go to Steyning tomorrow week (July 20), Eastbourne Town on Tuesday 23 and Lancing on Saturday 27.

They then finish their build-up with home games against Brighton U21s on Wednesday, July 31, and Southampton U21s on Saturday, August 3.