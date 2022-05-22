UPDATE: George Gaskin in hospital overnight after nasty head injury at Wembley final

He was taken off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch after an accidental clash of heads with a Newport Pagnell Town player in the first half of Golds' 3-0 defeat.
There was huge concern among the Littlehampton players, staff and fans and he was whisked off to St Mary's Hospital a few miles from Wembley for treatment.
Littlehampton Town tweeted on Sunday evening: "He’s stable, conscious and talking. He’s being kept in overnight for observations." Their update received many replies from fans wishing him well for a speedy recovery.
His fellow joint boss Mitch Hand said after the game he was more concerned with Gaskin's injury at half-time than with the match, and he felt it took something of an edge off the team's performance.
We hope to have an update on Gaskin here on Monday.