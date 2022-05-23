UPDATE: George Gaskin to be discharged from hospital today

Golds tweeted this picture of George Gaskin looking well in hospital this morning

He was taken off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch after an accidental clash of heads with a Newport Pagnell Town player in the first half of Golds' 3-0 defeat.

There was huge concern among the Littlehampton players, staff and fans and he was whisked off to St Mary's Hospital a few miles from Wembley for treatment.

Littlehampton Town tweeted on Sunday evening: "He’s stable, conscious and talking. He’s being kept in overnight for observations." Their update received many replies from fans wishing him well for a speedy recovery."

But today they issued a pleasing update: "Following further assessments George will be released from hospital this afternoon. We would like to thank the fantastic medical staff at @wembleystadium for their instant response and staff at St Mary’s Hospital in London for their care once arriving at the hospital."

His fellow joint boss Mitch Hand said after the game he was more concerned with Gaskin's injury at half-time than with the match, and he felt it took something of an edge off the team's performance.