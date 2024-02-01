Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes returned to winning ways with a convincing 4-2 victory over Margate at the Pan last Saturday in front of a crowd of 933. But they could not follow it up with another victory in midweek, losing 3-1 to Carshalton.

The three points gained from six leave them ninth in the table and still only four points off the play-off zone. This Saturday brings a critical test of ambitions for Tony Russell’s side – they go to Wingate & Finchley, who are three places and three points above them.

Against Margate, with Ola Ogunwamide back in the starting line-up, Lewes started brightly and opened the scoring on eight minutes, Marcus Sablier finding Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala, who cut in from the left and sent a curling effort into the far corner.

Tommy Wood scores from the spot for Lewes | Picture: James Boyes

Margate’s Dom Vose drew a smart save from Nathan Harvey at his near post then Ryan Lowe volleyed just wide. Lewes doubled their lead on 27 minutes after Wood was bundled over in the area. Wood took the penalty himself, sending Seaden the wrong way from the spot.

Margate pulled a goal back just five minutes later, Vinnie Bowman finishing from a tight angle after Steve Cawley had seen his strike kept out.

The Rooks restored their two-goal advantage on 26 minutes, Ogunwamide running in behind and cutting the ball back to Whelpdale, whose took the ball away from a defender before passing the ball into the bottom corner.

The Rooks made it 4-1 on 52 minutes through Lumbombo-Kalala, who controlled a Whelpdale cross from the right at the far post before finishing. Margate pulled another back on 62 minutes through Cawley.

Things did not go so well when Carshalton visited the Pan on Tuesday night.