Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood says the results don’t tell the full story as they reflect on National South losses to Yeovil and Hampton & Richmond.

The Rebels pushed league leaders Yeovil all the way and Ollie Pearce’s penalty looked set to earn a point until they conceded a 98th-minute clincher, Yeovil winning 2-1 at Woodside Road.

At Hampton in midweek Worthing had the better of the first half before a poor defensive show in the second half handed the Beavers the points, the hosts scoring twice either side of Danny Cashman’s goal to win 4-1.

It was a disappointment after last week’s triumphs in the FA Cup and Sussex Senior Cup.

But Hinshelwood says they won’t get too down about the back-to-back defeats – and can learn from them as they look to get back on track.

Worthing visit Bath City – the team they beat to reach the first round of the FA Cup – on Saturday, then go to National North side Alfreton for that Cup tie a week later.

Hinshelwood said: “Yeovil are an experienced team – you only have to look at the levels they’ve played at – but I was disappointed we didn’t get anything from the game. We pushed them all the way.

"At Hampton, in the first half you’d never have thought we were about to lose 4-1. We’d played well and then were 2-0 down early in the second half.

“Again it was a case of the opposition not scoring brilliant goals but getting them through our mistakes.

"Maybe it was too young a team – with that you can get naivety at times and I take responsibility for how we set up.

"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. The lads were hurting after losing 4-1 and we know we need to be less up-and-down. We go from playing brilliant football to a second half like that and need more consistency.”

Hinshelwood expects a stiff test at Bath City on Saturday – while Monday’s planend trip to Chelmsford has been called off to allow the Rebels to prepare fully for the Cup tie.

Meanwhile the manager said he was delighted to sign a new contract running until 2027 – and to sign former Luton Town captain Glen Rea.

How Worthing lost 4-1 at Hampton

by Jack Williams

Worthing were well beaten on their travels at Hampton & Richmond Borough as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at Beveree Stadium.

Adam Hinshelwood made four changes to his side that lost to league leaders Yeovil Town on the weekend. Luca Woodhouse, Liam Vincent, Michael Klass and Jesse Starkey all returned to the Rebels’ starting XI at the Beveree Stadium.

New signing Glen Rea was named amongst the substitutes as he linked up with his new teammates for the first time in South West London.

It was an intriguing contest at the ‘Bev’ with the Rebels being allowed plenty of the ball in the early stages, looking to work openings. The first one came some five minutes in when Danny Cashman slipped in Ollie Pearce on the left side of the box. The forward fired at goal on his turn and saw his shot parried wide by Adam Desbois.

On 12 minutes, Starkey nearly struck with another wonder strike. The ball came out to him on the edge of the box and, without hesitation, he hit it first time on the volley and was only denied by Desbois’ fingertip save.

The Reds troubled again just after the half-hour mark after a well-worked routine from a free-kick saw an opportunity for Pearce to fire at goal from the edge of the area, though this time, Desbois made a comfortable save.

Roco Rees was called into action towards the end of the half when Ben Seymour was played through. Rees had his near post covered and palmed it wide.

The Rebels nearly found a way through at the end of the half, off the head of Beavers defender Dean Inman. Vincent whipped in a dangerous cross which Inman unintentionally flicked at his own goal and Desbois made another fine stop to save the defender’s blushes and keep it goalless into the break.

It was a nightmare start to the second half for the Rebels as Rob Hall opened the scoring just three minutes in. The Beavers’ high press worked and Hall was found in space on the right side of the box. He cut inside onto his left foot and his shot deflected passed Rees at the near post.

Hinshelwood responded soon after by handing Rea his debut, replacing Starkey.

With the Beavers remaining in control for the next ten minutes, a second change was made with Jake Robinson coming on for Woodhouse.

Robinson almost made an instant impact when he was on the end of Vincent’s cross, but his header was cleared off the line.

Up the other end, Joel Colbran was called into action, heading one shot off the line himself before making a charging block to deny the follow-up.

On 72 minutes, the Rebels had a penalty appeal turned down after Ollie Pearce was bundled over in the box. He beat his man with a great bit of skill before falling under the challenge, but there was nothing given by the referee.

Two minutes later, the Beavers were threatening again and Rees made a good stop from Jordan Thomas’ header. But, Worthing failed to clear and as the Beavers attacked again, Robinson was penalised for a foul and the referee pointed to the spot.

Seymour stepped up and fired it home, sending Rees the wrong way.

The Rebels’ final change was made straight after as Joan Luque replaced Klass.

Two minutes after coming on Luque provided his fourth assist in three matches, laying Cashman on a plate to get a goal back after some fantastic work on the left flank.

But, it didn’t take long for the hosts to regain their two-goal advantage. Rees spilled Luis Fernandez’s shot straight into the feet of Seymour who was there to poke home.

Alfy Whittingham added insult to injury for the Reds in added time as he fired in at Rees’ near post.

A disappointing night in West London for the Rebels who are now without a win in five league matches.