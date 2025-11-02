Valiant Seagulls suffer 'frustrating' defeat to Manchester United in five-goal thriller

Manchester United's Jess Park (left) and Brighton's Marisa Olislagers (right) battle for possession

Brighton boss Dario Vidošić said his side were 'unlucky' not to score more following a 'passive' first-half performance.

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in the Women's Super League (WSL) following a 3-2 victory over Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

It was Elisabeth Terland who capitalised on Manchester United's first-half intent in the 45th minute, as an Ella Toone pass fortunately fell to the striker's feet to sweep into the Albion goal.

The visitors' probing was soon rewarded with a further goal on the 58th-minute mark, as Jess Park curled a stunning effort past Chiamaka Nnadozie following a one-two with Toone.

Brighton's Rosa Kafaji (right) unleashes a strike on goal

Brighton's resilience awarded them an avenue back into the contest, the ever-reliable Fran Kirby coolly slotting her shot past Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

The Red Devils re-established heir two goal lead in the final minute of normal time, with Park breezing past Brighton's Charlize Rule before teeing up substitute Lisa Naalsund to fire home.

While Brighton's Kiko Seike punished United centre-back Maya Le Tissier for losing possession, the winger's sublime chip was to be the last conversion of the afternoon.

The Seagulls' narrow defeat is their third consecutive WSL loss, with Brighton manager Dario Vidošić saying his side were once again 'fatigued'.

"We've tried to juggle players as much as possible, with Mo (Moeka Minami) being the only left-footed player so we've probably leant on her a little bit more.

"So yeah it's frustrating on that part, but we did create a lot and were probably unlucky not to score a couple more.

"I thought the first half wasn't good from us, we were sort of passive... We were just getting the press wrong, so I think they were maybe overthinking, thinking about closing passing lanes instead of putting pressure on."

On his decision to take off winger Rosa Kafaji for centre-back Maelys Mpomé at half-time, Vidošić said: "We moved Mo to the left wing as (Jayde) Riviere was just getting a bit too much joy. Rosa was losing her down the back.

"We thought to bring Maelys into the backline and put Mo in Rosa's position we'd get a little bit more defensive security there."

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner was full of praise for his side after securing victory on the south coast.

"It was their commitment that got them through today, and a bit of quality. If we'd have shown our quality in the first half we could have punished them a lot more."

On Toone and Park's connection continuing to flourish, Skinner said: "I really am (pleased). It's not just that they're passing to each other, it's the detail they pass with each other.

"Tooney turns, rolls Jess so that Jess can run onto it and finish it. The higher level you go, the coach has the ideas but the better the players do the action the more we score."

Brighton travel to Liverpool next for WSL action on Sunday, November 9 (12:00 GMT).