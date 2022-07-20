Vaughan commits to Eastbourne Borough for 2022-23

James Vaughan at Priory Lane / Picture: EBFC

And the latest signature will be no surprise to Sports supporters - who like and admire him just as much as his manager does. James Vaughan is back.

"James is simply a manager's dream!" said Bloor as the deal was announced. "He is always first to training, he can play in a number of positions, he approaches everything totally professionally and conducts himself immaculately. Away from the actual matches he is always glad to represent the club, and he is a real thinker about the game."

Vaughan was raised and educated in Bexhill, before heading for the United States on a university scholarship, and the professionalism shows through.

Returning to Sussex as Covid was closing the world down, he re-established his links at Priory Lane and his consistent performances last season made him an integral part of Bloor's plans.

"We have enjoyed a very promising close season so far. The results in friendlies are very much secondary, but it's notable that we have held our own against two strong Football League sides - an exciting victory over AFC Wimbledon and a tight 0-1 defeat to Crawley Town - and that Crawley goal was the only one we've conceded in the four matches so far."

Paperwork is being processed on at least two more signings - new faces who have trained with the Sports through the close-season preparations - and news of these will be published on this website and in the Herald later in the week.

Meanwhile, Bloor paid tribute to his coaching and support staff. "Each has a crucial role, and the work they are doing is superb," said Bloor. "My assistant manager Ben Austin, coaches Darren Teague, Nick Arnold, Teddy Bloor - all of whom have specific input.

"We have one of the top physios at this level in Chis Dumbrell. We have the brilliant sports science services of Rocky from the University of Brighton, on conditioning and fitness analysis. And we've now, of course, added Dean Lightwood, who joins us not simply as goalkeeping coach but also as a wise and hugely experienced coach and mentor.