They may be in the bottom four – but Hastings United’s bosses and players remain convinced they can get out of it.

That’s if the weather finally allows them to play some football.

The U’s have two or three games in hand over all five other sides in the Isthmian Premier Division’s bottom six after a succession of postponements in the past two months but are 10 points off safety.

It means they will play at least seven games in March and five in April as they catch up with matches rained off, with last Saturday’s home game against Wingate & Finchley the latest to be lost.

The United management - and players - retain belief they can win their Isthmian premier relegation battle - picture by James Boyes

Manager Danny Searle says they just want to get back in action – and are confident they can get results when they do.

“It’s frustrating because as much as everyone points to the games in hand, you’d rather be playing and collecting points,” he told the Observer.

“The games we lost are ones for which we’ve been in a good place mentally and have wanted to play.

“The vibe in the group is brilliant and you wouldn’t think it was a group of players who are in a relegation battle.

Reece Grant has joined Hastings - picture via HUFC

“We want to get that next win and build a bit of momentum. You can’t look too far into the future and think about what other teams might do, you just have to focus on yourselves and what you can do.”

Searle says most games at this end of the season involve taking on a team involved in either the promotion race or the relegation battle – and that is borne out by United’s next run of three games in eight days (weather permitting),

They visit fourth-placed Cray Valley PM tomorrow, go to 16th-placed Chatham on Tuesday then host Hendon – who are a place above them – tomorrow week. Searle said: “Almost every team has something to play for so no game will be easy.”

The squad’s attacking options look much stronger for the run-in. Following on from the recruitment of Siya Ligendza from Eastbourne Borough, United have now snapped up experienced Reece Grant.

Searle, who had Grant playing for him at Braintree and Aldershot, said: “He’ll give us more attacking options.”