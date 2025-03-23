Video, picture special and report: Rockettes put five past Three Bridges

Bognor started well with Millie Carter setting up Rhiannon Hambleton who shot it at goal but it was well stopped by the goalkeeper at her near post inside the first minute.

Megan Thompson found the run of Hambleton moments lated but she strayed offside on 5 minutes. Annabelle Gracey did well to find Carter with a through ball but the defender got there first to divert it out of play. Then Carter's freekick was searching for Lou Lou Robson but the goalkeeper, Charley Boult got there first.

Dannielle Bradshaw did well to play the ball through to Carter who made a good run before shooting low at goal. Boult saved it with her right leg and then Carter on her own follow up knocked it over the crossbar. The Rockettes took the lead after Carter ran down the left on 11 minutes. She crossed it low into the box for Thompson to slide the ball low into the net.

Hambleton surged forward and timed her run well to beat the offside trap but unfortunately lost possession on the edge of the box before shooting. The Rockettes extended their lead on 20 minutes as Carter's right sided corner found the rising Bradshaw and she powered it home with her header.

Carter's corner was good and put Boult under pressure. The goalkeeper pushed it out onto the head of Kate Delillis who diverted it back onto the crossbar and out again. Robson had a strike from distance high and wide. Later it was another Carter corner that fell to the feet of Robson who diverted it on the bounce low at goal but Boult saved it.

Gracey won a freekick on 31 minutes. Just outside the box, Jade Widdowson's ball in was cleared. On 34 minutes Hambleton ran down the left and cut the ball back for Delillis to shoot. It was from distance though and low along the deck and comfortably saved by Boult in the Three Bridges goal.

Gracey crossed into midfield for Carter to shoot from distance on 39 minutes but the ball bounced wide of the right post. Then Carter beat the offside trap with a run before shooting but Boult saved it easily at her near post. Widdowson followed up the clearance with a long-range effort but the goalkeeper was placed well to save it.

On 43 minutes Sarah Killick-Bird misplaced her square pass on the edge of the box and it was Thompson who stole it but she fired the ball wide of the left post Leya Burchett did well to gather a rare cross from the visitors before a neat one-two move by Hambleton saw her find Carter with a run between the defence. She sped on before curling it at goal. Boult did well to keep the score at 2 - 0 though with her save. HT 2 - 0

A half time sub saw Kirsty Willett replace Gracey as Bognor were hoping to continue their fine performance in the second half. Delillis played it neatly through to Carter to get a cross in but Boult was there to gather it in the air. Carter did well to speed down the right to find Willett but she diverted it over the crossbar with her first touch on 50 minutes.

Widdowson's long range free-kick at goal was gathered partially by the goalkeeper and Bradshaw closed her down and was shown a yellow card on 53 minutes. On 57 minutes nice work saw the Rockettes steal possession before Carter found Thompson beyond defence. She was at a tight angle though when she slid it wide of the near post. Anais Escalona went into the book for what looked like a 50/50 challenge near the halfway line soon after on 59 minutes.

Hambleton was also tripped by Rishann Scott and she got a yellow card. Then Carter curled the ball into the box but Robson headed it over the bar. Bognor's second substitute saw Thompson replaced by Steph Madden on 61 minutes Madden already got involved to set up Carter but with the ball bouncing she couldn't divert her effort into the net with Boult on 64 minutes.

Hanna May Roberts kicked the ball off the referee on the edge of the box in a rare attack for the visitors but nothing came of the freekick. On 68 minutes Lola Bowditch replaced the other goal-scorer, Bradshaw, in the third change of the afternoon. elillis was fouled after a late sliding challenge by Pam McDonall on 70 minutes. Widdowson's freekick was hit straight into the wall though.

Escalona had the ball in the net with a fine strike but she was offside on 73 minutes in the only chance for Three Bridges. Robson came off the field and was replaced by Gracey who came back onto sub her on 74 minutes.

Three Bridges were playing it out of the back and Carter closed them down to fire it at goal on the volley but it sailed over the bar on 82 minutes. Hambleton's shirt was pulled by Brooke Baverman and she was sin binned on 86 minutes. The freekick was hit by Widdowson off the left post but Gracey pounced to knock the rebound into the net.

Carter's low freekick was met nicely on the volley by Madden who neatly steered it in with her right foot but it curled agonisingly over the crossbar. Then Carter's cross was miscued by Hambleton back to Carter on the edge of the box and her strike instantly ricocheted off the outside of the left post inside the first minute of stoppage time.

Bognor extended their lead in the 2nd minute of stoppage time as Widdowson fired it low and into the net following a corner. The ball nestled low into the bottom right corner. Cerys Williams came closest for the visitors with her freekick just shooting wide soon after.

Bognor extended their lead to five as Gracey was set through nicely to fire low at goal but the goalkeeper pushed it out bouncing to Delillis who looped the ball over Boult and into the net. The referee blew the whistle straight after as the Rockettes extended their unbeaten run in the league to 15 games.

