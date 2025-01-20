'Vital' - Crawley Town skipper sends message to the fans after Burton Albion draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town captain Dion Conroy has sent a message to the fans after his side’s 1-1 draw against Burton Albion.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Rumarn Burrell, after the striker got past the Crawley defence and slotted it into the back of the net, wrong footing Jojo Wollacott in the Crawley goal.

The Reds had a slow start to the second half, but Tola Showunmi’s looping effort brought the hosts level, with the Crawley fans erupting in joy and support, pushing their team on for a winner.

Unfortunately, Crawley could not find a winner, but this has not stopped Conroy from praising the fans after their support not just this game but the whole season.

Crawley Town skipper Dion Conroy | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

He said: “The fans are vital. We need the support everywhere they go and they’ve been amazing on the away trips and today were amazing, so we need that extra man on the pitch from the fans when they give us that support.

“You got to stick with it, keep pushing us, and we are working as hard as we can, we shouldn’t be in the position we are in but it’s probably due to us not taking chances that we’ve had and things not going our way.”

With Crawley currently languishing in the bottom four, it might be a rough time currently supporting Crawley, but Conroy gives the fans hope of a strong second half to the season, and for them to stick with the team.

He said: “There were a couple of halves over the Christmas period where we have had to make changes, players are playing way out of position due to injuries and due to a ridiculously busy schedule where players just can’t hack it.

“You are coming up against some teams in that period that are spending 10 times what we’ve spent.

“We’ve got to stick with it keep doing what we can do and we know we can play good football, we know we can win games and hopefully now the goals will start coming and we can creep up the table.”