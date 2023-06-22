Vose, Akehurst and Christian-Law assessed as Barnes builds at Hastings United

New Hastings United boss Paul Barnes says he is happy with his squad-building progress – and has told fans there were more deals to be done.

There’s been something of a revolving door at The Pilot Field since the end of the season – with numerous players leaving after boss Gary Elphick’s departure and now new faces arriving.

With the likes of Ben Pope, Sam Adams and Jack Dixon moving on Barnes knows he needs to bring in new blood – and he is delighted by the start he has made in that respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most eye-catching signing so far is attacking midfielder Dom Vose, who burst on the scene at West Ham and has had spells with Wrexham, Grimsby and Dulwich Hamlet.

Boss Paul Barnes with Dom Vose | Picture: HUFC Twitter

Barnes said: “I’m delighted to bring Dom to Hastings. Craig Stone (assistant boss) and I believe Dom will be brilliant for our young players and be perfect in implementing our ideas and philosophy.”

Defender Bailey Akehurst is back at United after a previous stint on loan from Gillingham was cut short by injury.

Akehurst said: “It’s a new adventure and I'm looking forward to getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a great feel about the place and a really good fan base and having a loan spell last year was a easy choice, it’s a perfect place for me to show what I can do.”

Bailey Akehurst is another new arrival | Picture: HUFC

Also joining is Tyler Christian-Law, a midfield playmaker with huge experience who has had spells at Braintree, Potters Bar and Horsham. Barnes said: “Tyler will be a key part of how we play.”

The trio arrive after Barnes signed attacker Ibitayo Oyebola and winger John Ufuah. A new two-year deal for young winger Freddie Legg is another boost for the squad, who will begin pre-season a week tomorrow.

Barnes told the Observer: “We seem to have got through a lot in a short time. Obviously we saw a few players move on but that’s part of football, I never take it personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re expecting another one or two to come in – there are players we need to be patient with. There will be a trickle down from steps one and two later in the summer too.

Tyler Christian-Law with Paul Barnes | Picture: HUFC