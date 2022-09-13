Wales and Gibraltar internationals join Lewes

Lewes FC are delighted to announce the signing of Wales youth international Zoe Smith.

Smith, 18, joins the Rooks after coming though the youth ranks in Wales. The midfielder began her career at Sully FC before playing for Barry Town United and most recently Cardiff City Ladies.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing her move, Smith said: “I knew that out of the Championship clubs that Lewes are the most community-orientated. It’s great at this club, I really enjoy it here and compared to some friends who I know who have gone to other clubs, there’s not that community aspect.

Zoe Smith | Picture: Lewes FC

“I’ve fitted in seamlessly here. The girls have been great and it’s a really nice club to be at.

“The whole community aspect of Lewes FC, with everyone getting involved, is great. I watched the Southampton game and it was amazing to see the crowd. It was absolutely insane! The amount of people down for the first home game of the season was just incredible.”

Midfielder Smith is also studying politics just down the road at the University of Brighton. Having been accepted on the course, she says she can’t wait to kick on with her football career as well.

“I’ve been looking for a challenge,” Smith said. “Regardless of the club, I was always going to study here but I wanted to push onto bigger and better clubs like Lewes, so that’s really worked out!”

Charlyann-Pizzarello | Picture: Lewes FC

Rooks fans may not know much about Smith right now. But she’s certain they’ll quickly learn what type of footballer she is once she’s graced the Dripping Pan.

“I’m a fairly quiet player on the pitch. It’s not that I don’t talk but I like to do the simple things right and don’t mind going unnoticed,” Smith said.

“I like to keep the game simple and calm, make sure the technical side is right, and stick to the game plan.

“I’ve played for Wales since U15 level and currently representing them at U19. I’m really enjoying it with Wales. It’s a great set-up and I’m really grateful to be representing my country. I don’t take this for granted at all. It’s a big thing for me and I really enjoy it.”

Lewes have also signed Gibraltar international Charlyann Pizzarello.

Pizzarello, 25, enjoyed a stellar college career when studying in the United States, and also spent part of last season at Malaga City.

Discussing her arrival, Pizzarello said: “I’ve always known Lewes has been a community-orientated team with plenty of support, and it was the closeness and togetherness of the team that really attracted me.

“I knew about Lewes through Ellie Mason when she came to the Gibraltar national team camp. She told me about the club and it’s been at the back of my mind ever since. I did my research and found out about Equality FC, the only club to pay the men and women equally, and that we’re fan-owned. It’s an amazing ethos and I wanted to be part of it.”

Pizzarello can play left-back or left wing, and describes herself as an “aggressive player” always looking to surge forward.

Discussing what she will bring to the Dripping Pan, she said: “I really like attacking. I don’t like sitting back and parking the bus or anything like that. I like to be on the go.

“And I’m also very protective of my teammates – if one of my girls gets hurt I’m going to support them, try and score a goal!

“I headed back to Gibraltar after my studies and played in Spain. I played for Malaga City Academy and I grew a lot as a player there. That was my foundation that set me up for moving on to this part of my career.