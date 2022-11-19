Walsall 2, Crawley Town 1: Ten man Reds suffer late heartbreak against The Saddlers

Crawley Town were just minutes from gaining a point at Walsall as an injury time strike saw them lose 2-1 at Walsall.

It was another backs-to-the-wall in the second half after Reds played more than half the game with ten-men after Ludwig Francillette was given a second yellow card in the 39th minute.

And unchanged side saw Dom Telford, Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols continue to play up front together and it was Telford who gave the Reds the lead in the 11th minute.

Last week he was the provider for Ashley Nadesan and but this week the roles we reversed as Nadders put through Telford to score with a quality finish.

The lead only last three minutes as Hayden White equalised for the home side.

Francillette was given the game's first yellow card after a late foul in the 26th minute. Thirteen minutes later he was shown a yellow card after bringing down his marker being the last man.

The second half saw Walsall dominate but the Crawley defence, with Joel Lynch impressing again, held firm but just when it looked like the Reds were going to gain a point, Danny Johnson popped up with the winner for the Saddlers.

It was the Reds first league defeat under interim boss Lewis Young.

Dom Telford scored for Crawley Town at Walsall. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)