Walsall v Crawley Town preview: Reds look to make it six league games unbeaten under Lewis Young in trip to Saddlers

Crawley Town travel to Walsall at the weekend looking to make it six games unbeaten in the league under Lewis Young.

The Red Devils travel to a side that are also unbeaten in their last five – recording three wins and two draws.

Michael Flynn’s side have had an up-and-down campaign. They looked strong in the opening couple of games but went through a blip and now seem to be the other side of it.

They currently sit 13th in League Two, five places and seven points ahead of opponents Crawley.

Former Crawley Town loanee Isaac Hutchinson has performed well for Walsall since joining on a free transfer in the summer. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Crawley loanee Isaac Hutchinson has performed well for the Saddlers since joining on a free transfer in the summer. He has two goals and an assist in his last four games.

Danny Johnson is the man to look out for up front for Walsall. The striker has bagged nine league goals so far this campaign.

Walsall have the lowest average possession and passes complotted per match in League Two this season.

It’s a big indicator to Young of how Flynn’s side are going to play and it may turn into a battling, physical encounter.

Young’s side should be confident, though, off the back of a third successive home win last weekend. But they need to transfer that form into away games.

Crawley are still without an away win this season, and while they have been picking up points on the road recently, getting all three would be huge.

Getting a clean sheet last weekend against Barrow was a big boost for Crawley’s back line. It was a really solid performance from Crawley’s back four.

Although they were under pressure for the majority of the match, they managed to deal with the pressure pretty well and a clean sheet was the reward for the hard efforts.

