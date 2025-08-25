“The future of this club is being built here.“ Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie has issued a vigorous rebuttal to fans unhappy with the club’s feeble start to the new season.

The Sports have taken just one point from their first four league fixtures, and their return to Priory Lane for the Bank Holiday fixture with Slough Town found them bottom of the National South table: almost unprecedented in the club’s history.

Home defeats last week to Hornchurch and Dover Athletic were followed on Saturday by a 2-0 reverse at Bath City, and within hours the supporters’ Facebook group was cascading with criticism.

There is, no doubt, a PhD waiting to be written on the online activity of football supporters – and specifically the postings of disgruntled fans. At a live game, one of the joys of non-League is the wry humour and grizzled wisdom from the terraces – seldom audible amid thousands at the Amex or Anfield, but clear for all to hear at our local arenas, including Priory Lane. Players, managers, referees, nobody is spared: it comes with your admission ticket. And like some grand snowball fight, it’s seldom malicious and usually good fun.

Borough fans ar Bath City - supporters are still following home and away in good numbers | Picture: Lydia Redman

An online forum, though, is by nature more impersonal. The snowballs are coming from behind the hedge. And Borough’s owner, CEO and manager are all in the direct firing line. Within hours of the dispiriting 0-2 reverse at Bath on Saturday, the supporters’ Facebook page was absolutely plastered with comments. Here are some that were posted...

“It can’t get any lower. It can’t get any worse.” “A point off the title last season. Everything we built last season completely ruined over the summer, signing inexperienced young players with potential sell-on value, rather than building a team we can dominate with, and build on in seasons to come. Supporters’ best interests not at heart at all.”

“A lot of us saw this coming with the state of affairs over summer. Not sure how the powers at the club thought we’d “win the league by Xmas” with second string players from last season, young free agents and loans. It’s just not how teams get promotions in English football. A bit of arrogance may have crept in after selling many players to the football league, rather than concentrating on the main task at hand- the current squad getting promotion, not selling players on for profit.”

“Matt Gray doesn't get the players he wants. Most of his signings won't be first choice, I guarantee.”

“It’s been diabolical so far and can’t see it improving any time soon, unless drastic changes are made “with this squad.”

“This is what this level of football is all about - no loyalty from managers, players and backroom. Promotion was expected last season and when it didn't materialise, the rats left the ship.”

Not that the threads are simply a cascade of criticism. There are comments and opinions – some constructive in their own way:

“If you know anything about football, you would know that it takes time to build and coach a team, and (Matt Gray) is doing it from scratch!”

“I for one – and I know a lot agree – have nothing but respect for Simon Leslie. His arrival certainly peaked my interest in this club, and I’ve been a season-ticket holder ever since.”

And at least one contributor manages a wry chuckle: “Say what you like about Borough under Simon Leslie – it’s never boring!”

But how does the man himself respond? With vigour, with some reasoned arguments, and – understandably – with some exasperation.

“It really is amazing how some of you have managed to solve the mysteries of finance, recruitment and management, all from behind a keyboard: proving every week that it’s easier to create a profile than create a plan.

“While you type away, I’ve been writing more columns in the paper, doing more TV interviews, and working on a documentary that will put Eastbourne Borough on the map worldwide. That’s not being quiet, that’s being intentional in building a club we can all be proud of.”

Addressing some of the major issues raised, Leslie sets the record straight. “Let’s be crystal clear: there are no budget cuts. What there is, is a commitment to bringing in the right players, not just filling shirts. This squad is one of the best this club has ever had in my opinion and it’s in the forming stage. You haven’t seen the best of them yet.

"Growth comes in tough times, and we’re developing leaders and heroes for the future. I congratulated Yahya Bamba today (on a winning goal for Forest Green Rovers) and he asked what was going on, I told him: “We’re building more superstars, more heroes like you.” His answer? “You will. You always do.”

“The Wellbeing centre is about giving our players the latest equipment to be the fittest, strongest and rehabilitate quicker. That isn’t distraction, that’s ambition. And those machines will be available to all the residents of Eastbourne. Something genuinely game changing without paying double the cost and having to travel to London.

“We are investing so that this club never has to go back to part-time players, relying only on volunteers, or running GoFundMe pages to cover injuries. Every single one of our players is now fully insured for injuries and rehab, real protection and real recovery. Let’s not forget: before I arrived, the club couldn’t even afford coaches for away games or hydration for the players.

"We now have two partners who support us and give us the best solutions. That’s progress. That’s professionalism. We are spending money on the most important things, and this does not prevent us from signing more players.

“You can look back through rose-tinted glasses if you like, but the reality is we’re building something bigger and more sustainable. The players who left, the majority went on to further their careers, that’s was always my goal. And the new generation will do so too. Joey, Imani, Arthur, Freddie, Cam, Tayt, Jez are all good enough to play much, much higher.

“Heroes aren’t made in Fakebook (sic) threads. If you have doubts about mine, Alan Williams’, or Matt Gray’s ambition just ask. And come support the team on Monday. Show up. Yes, we are bottom of the league, (but) there are 42 games to go, and as last year showed, it’s those with depth in the end that matters.

“We’ll see who really cares about this club, not in the comment threads, but on Monday, when it comes to showing up and supporting. The future of this club is being built here, by those willing to put their name and their energy behind it, not by those hiding behind keyboards.”