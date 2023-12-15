'Wasn't an easy decision' - Brighton starlet opens up on decision to join club despite offers elsewhere

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte says it "wasn't an easy decision" to join the club as multiple clubs wanted to sign him - but it was the best choice in the end.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion

The Argentine completed a move to Albion from Rosario Central in November 2022 before linking up with the squad in January of this year in a deal worth up to £10 million.

The 18-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions but just 13 of those have been starts as he has had to bide his time under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

While the attacking midfielder/winger is not playing regularly, the teenager believes the Sussex side is the best fit for him despite other teams chasing his signature at the time.

He told Sky Sports: "I've enjoyed it all. It's a great club, a great city and I'm very, very happy to be here. It wasn't an easy decision because it wasn't just Brighton who wanted to sign me. There were various clubs.

"But I decided with my family and my agent. We chose Brighton because we knew it was the best decision. After a year here, I can confirm that, yes, it was the best decision I could have taken. It's an excellent club in every sense and I want to stay here for a long time."

Buonanotte, who also had to contend with a new language and a rather different culture, has high hopes for Brighton going forward.

The youngster, whose contract at the Amex expires in 2027, even believes the Seagulls fight for trophies, both in Europe and domestically.