'Wasted' - Scott Lindsey gives frank assessment on Crawley Town's first half display against Barrow

Crawley Town gave themselves too much of a mountain to climb after a pedestrian first half against Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium, according to boss Scott Lindsey.

Reds lost 2-1 despite a spirited second half display which should have seen them claim at least a point.

But Reds did not get going in the first half – apart from Dion Pereira hitting the post – and it ultimately cost them as Barrow took advantage to lead 2-0 at the break. Only Geraldo Bajrami found the net in a second half full of chances for the Reds.

And Lindsey said his side didn’t turn up for the first half and they won’t win games if that continues. "Two different halves. I think that we weren't present in the first half. We didn't turn up,” he said.

Geraldo Bajrami celebrates his goal against Barrow | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“In the second half, we were really good. Missing massive chances to draw the game, if not win it. It's easy playing catch-up when you're 2-0 down.

"I think it's easy and I think that we weren't present in the first half at all. I thought we were too slow with the ball. We worked on their defensive shape all week about how they'd block up and one thing I said literally all weekend, literally before they went out, was to move the ball really quickly. But we were so slow with the ball. And then it kind of eats into what they want to do.”

The Reds boss said he had a few choice words to say at the break and inspired his team to a much better performance. “

“I say a few choice words at half-time and we have a go. Second half, we look brilliant. I've just said to the players, we can't win a game of football at this level playing half a game. You're just not going to win anything. You've got to play for 90 minutes, if not 95, 96,, sometimes longer. And we just wasn't present in the first half. We were just out there, just passing it from left to right.

“We had no movement, no guile, no want, no determination to try and score or create. I thought Harry Forster, when he came on he was a bright spark, he was the only player for me. Yeah, just wasted half a game.”

Lindsey was asked if it was to do with confidence following the 4-0 defeat at Notts County last week. “It’s nothing to do with confidence,” he replied. “I think it's to do with the fact that they blocked in really deep and defensively they looked solid. Sometimes when that happens, you have to move the ball quicker and we were just too slow with it.

"We just played sideways, backwards, back in, sideways, backwards, back in and then we played round and then everybody coming towards the ball and not running the other way and trying to disrupt their back line. It was just safe football and when you're playing safe football you're not going to score goals, you've got to risk one or two.

“Then what happens is you end up playing so pedestrian and then you end up forcing one because the crowd kind of feel it that we've got to do something and then we force one.”