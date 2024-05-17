Watch as Crawley Town fans wave players off as they head to Wembley for historic weekend

Published 17th May 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:21 BST
Crawley Town fans waved off players and staff as they started their journey to Wembley.

The coach left the Broadfield Stadium at 1.30pm today (Friday, May 17) in front of a number of excited fans who gave the players and staff their best wishes.

In our video we spoke to manager Scott Lindsey, general manager Tom Allman, media manager Sam Gadsdon, and BBC reporter James Dunn along with Steve Leake and other fans. You can watch the full video above.

This week’s Crawley Observer has an 8-page special celebrating Reds going to Wembleyyou can order a copy here.

Crawley Town's players and staff left the Broadfield Stadium today to head off to Wembley. A number of fans turned up to wave them off and wish them good luck in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe

1. Crawley Town players leave Broadfield Stadium for Wembley

Crawley Town's players and staff left the Broadfield Stadium today to head off to Wembley. A number of fans turned up to wave them off and wish them good luck in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe Photo: Mark Dunford

2. Crawley Town players leave Broadfield Stadium for Wembley

Crawley Town's players and staff left the Broadfield Stadium today to head off to Wembley. A number of fans turned up to wave them off and wish them good luck in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe Photo: Mark Dunford

3. Crawley Town players leave Broadfield Stadium for Wembley

Crawley Town's players and staff left the Broadfield Stadium today to head off to Wembley. A number of fans turned up to wave them off and wish them good luck in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe Photo: Mark Dunford

4. Crawley Town players leave Broadfield Stadium for Wembley

Crawley Town's players and staff left the Broadfield Stadium today to head off to Wembley. A number of fans turned up to wave them off and wish them good luck in the League Two play-off final where they face Crewe Photo: Mark Dunford

