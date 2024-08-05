Watch as Crawley Town hold open training session in front of fans at the Broadfield Stadium

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crawley Town Football Club held an open training session in front of fans at the Broadfield Stadium today (Monday, August 5).

Scott Lindsey and his coaching staff including Carl Laraman, Steve Hale and former captain Ben Gladwin put the players through their paces in front of the fans, who sat in the West Stand.

After a warm-up players when through some passing drills before Lindsey led the team through a detailed training session as the Reds prepare to take on Blackpool that weekend in the League One opener.

You can see some of the highlights from the session in the video above.

Related topics:BlackpoolLeague One
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice