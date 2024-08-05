Watch as Crawley Town hold open training session in front of fans at the Broadfield Stadium
Crawley Town Football Club held an open training session in front of fans at the Broadfield Stadium today (Monday, August 5).
Scott Lindsey and his coaching staff including Carl Laraman, Steve Hale and former captain Ben Gladwin put the players through their paces in front of the fans, who sat in the West Stand.
After a warm-up players when through some passing drills before Lindsey led the team through a detailed training session as the Reds prepare to take on Blackpool that weekend in the League One opener.
